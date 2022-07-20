Gstaad 2022: Dominic Thiem vs Federico Delbonis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Dominic Thiem vs Federico Delbonis

Date: July 20, 2022.

Match Timing: Not before 5:30 pm local time / 3:30 pm GMT / 11:30 am ET / 9 pm IST.

Tournament: Swiss Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Gstaad, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €534,555

Dominic Thiem vs Federico Delbonis preview

Dominic Thiem will be eager to reach his second successive quarterfinal on the ATP Tour

Dominic Thiem will take on Federico Delbonis in the second round of the Swiss Open in Gstaad on Wednesday. The Austrian returned to action earlier this year after a long break from tennis due to injury and has won three out of ten matches so far this season.

After several defeats, Thiem's first victory on the ATP tour in 2022 came against Emil Ruusuvuori at the Nordea Open in Bastad. He followed this up by defeating Roberto Bautista Agut to book his place in the quarterfinals of the tournament, where he lost 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-4 to eventual runner-up Sebastian Baez.

Thiem then arrived in Gstaad, and reached the second round after coming back from a set down to beat seventh seed Hugo Gaston 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(7) in his opener.

Delbonis, meanwhile, has had a pretty disappointing season so far, winning only nine out of 28 matches. As a result, he has dropped below the top 100 of the ATP rankings. The Argentine's best run at a tournament was reaching the semifinals of the Argentina Open in February, where he lost to eventual champion Casper Ruud.

After losing in the first round of Wimbledon, Delbonis suffered another opening-round exit at the Nordea Open in Bastad last week. In Gstaad, the 31-year-old booked his spot in the second round after beating Mikael Ymer 6-4, 7-5.

Dominic Thiem vs Federico Delbonis head-to-head

Thiem has a 2-0 head-to-head lead over Delbonis and will face him for the third time on Wednesday. The first meeting between the two took place in Gstaad in 2016, with the Austrian winning 6-3, 6-4. The two then locked horns in the third round of the Madrid Open in 2018, where Thiem was stretched to three sets but ultimately won 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

The winner of their encounter today will face either third seed Roberto Bautista Agut or Juan Pablo Varillas in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open.

Dominic Thiem vs Federico Delbonis odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Dominic Thiem -200 -2.5 (-138) Over 22.5 (-125) Federico Delbonis +162 +2.5 (+100) Under 22.5 (-110)

Dominic Thiem vs Federico Delbonis prediction

Delbonis might be the higher-ranked player but Thiem cannot be written off due to his quality. The fact that he is gradually finding his rhythm only makes him an even more dangerous opponent.

The Austrian has tasted a lot of success on clay in the past and is very much capable of exceeding expectations in Gstaad. Thiem had a strong service performance in his last match against Hugo Gaston, serving seven aces and winning 31 out of 43 points (72%) on his first serve. He also won 22 out of 35 points on his second serve.

One issue with the former US Open champion was that he served five double-faults. Thiem has powerful groundstrokes but his strongest weapon is his one-handed backhand. The Austrian is predominantly aggressive but is able to defend well too when the situation calls for it.

Delbonis is a pretty decent player on clay but has had to endure a disappointing season in 2022. Although capable of serving aces, the Argentine served five double-faults in his previous match. He will have to make as few errors as he can in order to get the better of Thiem.

The Austrian has produced a few promising performances lately and should be able to get the better of Delbonis on Wednesday.

Pick: Dominic Thiem to win in three sets.

