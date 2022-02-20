Guadalajara 2022: Emma Raaducanu's projected path to the final

Emma Raducanu will make her return to action at the 2022 Abierto Akron Zapopan. The WTA 250 tournament, scheduled to begin on Monday, will mark the Brit's first appearance since the Australian Open last month.

Raducanu is the top seed at this year's tournament and will be gunning for a first WTA torture. That said, she is likely to face a few tough tests considering the strength of the field.

On that note, here's a look at Emma Raducanu's projected path to the final in Guadalajara:

Emma Raducanu's 1st round opponent - Daria Saville

Daria Saville at the 2022 Australian Open.

Emma Raducanu faces a potentially tricky opening-round opponent in the form of seasoned campaigner Daria Saville. The Australian has been on the Tour for a long time and is no stranger to staging upsets.

That said, Saville is far from her best and will need to pull out s special performance to put up a fight against Raducanu in their first-ever meeting.

Emma Raducanu's likely 2nd round opponent - Zhu Lin

Zhu Lin opens against a qualifier.

Emma Raducanu could next play Zhu Lin, who opens up against a qualifier. Barring a couple of wins over Samantha Stosur and Aliona Bolsova, the Chinese has not managed to score a single match win on this season.

The two players have never crossed paths on the WTA Tour before

Emma Raducanu's likely quarterfinal opponent - Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens is the first seed that could run into Raducanu.

The first real test for Raducanu could come in the quarterfinals in the form of former US Open champion Sloane Stephens. The American enjoys playing in the heavy conditions and could cause a few problems for the top seed.

Raducanu and Stephens have already played once this season, with the former taking a three-set win in the opening round of the Australian Open.

Emma Raducanu's likely semifinal opponent - Camila Osorio Serrano/Zheng Qinwen

Camila Osorio Serrano is the fourth seed.

Camila Osorio Sorrano is the projected semifinal opponent for Raducanu, but the Columbian will herself need to find a way past talented Chinese Zheng Qinwen in the early rounds.

Both Osorio Serrano and Zheng will be first-time match-ups for the Brit. Neither player, however, comes into the tournament with encouraging results.

Emma Raducanu's likely opponent in the final - Madison Keys/Sara Sorribes Tormo

Madison Keys opened the season with a title win.

Leading the other half of the draw are second seed Madison Keys and defending champion Sara Sorribes Tormo. The latter holds a 0-1 record against Raducanu, the whole Keys has never played the Brit before.

Sorribes Tormo has a relatively simple path to the last four, but Keys could face some resistance from the likes of Nuria Parrizas Diaz and Anastasia Potapoca. But given the American's form, she'll be a favorite to come through her section and challenge Raducanu for the title.

