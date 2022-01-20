Australian Open 2022 Day 5: Women's singles predictions

Day 5 of the 2022 Australian Open will feature some exciting third-round clashes. Grand Slam winners Ashleigh Barty, Barbora Krejcikova and defending champion Naomi Osaka headline proceedings, with the likes of Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa also in action on Friday.

Here's a look at how the action could unfold on Day 5 of the tournament.

(1) Ashleigh Barty vs (30) Camila Giorgi

Barty faces her first real challenge of the tournament against Giorgi. She has been at her ruthless best so far, dropping just three games in her first two matches.

Giorgi has also played well at the Australian Open so far, and has the talent and game to test Barty. However, the World No. 1 looks unstoppable at the moment and should be able to advance.

Predicted winner: Ashleigh Barty

(4) Barbora Krejcikova vs (26) Jelena Ostapenko

Barbora Krejcikova will take on Jelena Ostapenko in a clash between current and former Roland Garros champions. While the Czech has won both her matches in dominant fashion, the Latvian has been involved in lengthy three-set slugfests. Krejcikova's consistency and accuracy should trump Ostapenko's firepower.

Predicted winner: Barbora Krejcikova

(5) Maria Sakkari vs (28) Veronika Kudermetova

Kudermetova has yet to reach the second week of a Grand Slam and she will be eager to achieve that milestone in Melbourne. But nerves and pressure could hinder her bid.

Sakkari has plenty of experience at this stage of a Slam, having reached the semifinals of Roland Garros and the US Open last year. The Greek should have enough in the tank to get through this contest.

Predicted winner: Maria Sakkari

(8) Paula Badosa vs Marta Kostyuk

Badosa is currently on a seven-match winning streak. She won the title in Sydney last week and has played really well in her first two matches at the Australian Open. She's definitely the favorite against Kostyuk, who has bags of talent but lacks consistency and experience.

Predicted winner: Paula Badosa

(13) Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova

The defending champion faces a stern test in the form of Amanda Anisimova. The American appears to be back to her best after struggling for form last season. She won the title at the WTA 250 event in Melbourne to start the year and upset Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Australian Open.

Expect a close contest with the Japanese eking out a narrow win.

Predicted winner: Naomi Osaka

(15) Elina Svitolina vs (24) Victoria Azarenka

Azarenka has won the Australian Open twice, in 2012 and 2013. Given how she has played so far, she is one of the contenders to go all the way this year.

Svitolina's form has been shaky, losing in the first round at two warm-up events in Adelaide. She's done well to get to the third round in Melbourne, but she's likely to meet her match in Azarenka.

Predicted winner: Victoria Azarenka

(21) Jessica Pegula vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz

Parrizas Diaz plies her trade primarily on the ITF circuit. She's 30 years old and is playing in just her second Grand Slam event. Her perseverance has been rewarded as she has recorded the best Slam result of her career by reaching the third round of the Australian Open.

Pegula, meanwhile, has rebounded well after first-round losses in Melbourne and Sydney to start the season. The American has found her form at the perfect time and should end her opponent's dream run.

Predicted winner: Jessica Pegula

Madison Keys vs Wang Qiang

Both players started the tournament by upsetting higher-ranked opponents. Wang got the better of Coco Gauff and Keys knocked out Sofia Kenin.

Keys has been on a roll, winning the title in Adelaide ahead of the Australian Open and it's hard to bet against her when she's playing like this.

Predicted winner: Madison Keys

