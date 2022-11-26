"Guess it's time to have this conversation" - Serena Williams ready to talk to daughter Olympia about why their family immigrated to America against their will

Serena Williams recently discussed a sensitive topic with her daughter Olympia.

In 2015, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian fell head over heels for one another, and their relationship has only grown since then. They married in November 2017 in New Orleans and welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., the same year.

Since then, the couple has frequently kept their fans up to date on Olympia's whereabouts, and the 23-time Grand Slam winner made sure to do so once more as she posted a video featuring Olympia on her Instagram stories.

In the video, Williams is seen talking about a card game they sometimes play at the dinner table in which you pick a card and discuss the topic it suggests.

Williams chose a card that read, "How and why did your family immigrate to America?" The American seemed a little unprepared for the question, but immediately got her daughter's attention and began to discuss it with her.

"So, usually for family dinners, not all the time, but sometimes we play this card game and it's cool cause you get to pick a card and see what you ask when you go around the table," Serena Williams said.

"Okay, it wasn't really by choice per se, but guess it's time to have this conversation. Olympia, let's talk," she added after seeing the card.

Serena Williams to collaborate with DoorDash on exclusive gift-wrap bundle

Serena Williams pictured at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams is not only a tennis legend but a successful entrepreneur as well.

Since hanging up her racquet at the US Open, the 41-year-old has had more time to focus on her entrepreneurial endeavors. She recently collaborated with DoorDash to create an exclusive gift wrap bundle that includes patterns inspired by her own interests and passions, such as her favorite foods and even her dog.

The collaboration is part of DoorDash's initiative to improve communities through accessibility, making it possible for anybody to embrace gift-giving.

Speaking about the collaboration in an interview with POPSUGAR, Williams said:

"The items I chose to feature are a few of my very favorite things — and everything is shoppable through DoorDash. I play video games with my daughter, so a controller was a must. The nail polish and mascara are a nod to always keeping things stylish and sophisticated. And who wouldn't put their own dog on everything if they could?"

