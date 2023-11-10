"Guilty" - Emma Raducanu uses Kylian Mbappe meme to make hilarious FaceTime confession

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu has made a hilarious FaceTime confession using a meme of the Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

An Instagram user made a meme using Mbappe's facial expressions on the football field to show how they feel during a FaceTime call: staring at their faces in the corner while the other person is deep into their stories.

Emma Raducanu took to Instagram stories on Friday (November 10) to repost the meme, saying she relates to the same.

"Guilty," she wrote, adding a bunch of laughing face emojis.

Raducanu has been sidelined since April 2023 due to injury. She took part in only five tournaments this year. Her most recent performance came at the Stuttgart Open, where she was eliminated in the opening round by Jelena Ostapenko.

The Brit has since recovered and returned to the practice courts after going through some surgeries. She also recently shared her 2024 comeback plans but refrained from naming any tournament.

Emma Raducanu - "I'm in a better place to compete now than I ever have been before since the US Open"

Emma Raducanu won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open after defeating Leylah Fernandez in the final with a score of 6-4, 6-3. Her win at Flushing Meadows created history as she became the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Major.

Since then, the former World No. 10 has experienced a decline in form and has won no titles. However, she believes she is currently in a 'better place' than she has been since her success at the New York Slam two years ago.

"The process is so slow and repetitive. Sometimes it’s really hard to not get bored of it and just keep in mind the longterm end goal. It was difficult to train after the surgeries, so it was very sedentary in the beginning," Raducanu told Laura Robson in an interview for Amazon Prime Video.

"Through the whole period, I’ve been doing a lot off court, reading a lot and mentally, watching some tennis. Mentally, I feel like I’m in a better place to compete now than I ever have been before since the US Open," she added.

If the 20-year-old decides to return to action at the 2024 Australian Open, she will not get a direct entry into the tournament considering her rank (World No. 285). She will have to rely on a wild card, protected ranking, or wild card swap.