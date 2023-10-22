Emma Raducanu ranking: Can Brit gain direct entry for Australian Open after lengthy injury layoff?

Emma Raducanu has recently said that she will be back in action in 2024, preferably at the Australian Open. On that note, the question that arises is, will she get a direct entry into the tournament? The answer is yes; she has a chance, but it's not as simple as it sounds.

Raducanu has been out of action since April 2023 due to injury. She has only played five tournaments this year with her most recent performance coming at the Stuttgart Open, where she was eliminated in the opening round by Jelena Ostapenko.

The Brit has since recovered and returned to the practice courts after going through some surgeries. She also recently appeared on BBC Radio 4's Today program and confirmed her 2024 comeback plan.

"I will be coming back with probably a lower ranking, but I'm actually looking forward to starting again, kind of resetting. I still have new goals, new things I want to achieve. But I've still got like 15 years left in my career, so there's no rush," Emma Raducanu said.

Following Emma Raducanu's comments, fans have been wondering when she will be back in action, as she is yet to commit to an exact tournament. However, it's safe to infer that it will happen at the 2024 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year.

Raducanu will not have an easy time getting into the tournament directly, though. Her current rank is World No. 280, meaning she is not among the top players (World No. 1 - World No. 104) who will be given a direct entry into the main draw out of the 128 available spots.

The remaining 24 seats are reserved for players who get in through the qualifying rounds (16 players) and wild cards (eight players). The protected ranking is another way for players to gain direct entry into the tournament.

Using a protected ranking means when a qualified ranked player is injured and unable to play for six months or longer, he or she can request that their former ranking be 'protected.' Once they have recovered, they can utilize this to enter tournaments directly into the main draw.

Meanwhile, wild cards are given to players by the tournament organizers. It is primarily given to local players, rising stars, or veteran players returning from an injury layoff.

Emma Raducanu will not be eligible to compete in the qualifying rounds, therefore using the protected ranking or being handed over a wild card are her best chances of competing in the 2024 Australian Open.

If the 20-year-old uses a protected ranking, she can keep her World No. 83 rank from the Stuttgart Open in April 2023 where she was last seen in action. Meanwhile, the Brit's popularity among fans and her tennis skills make it very likely that tournament organizers will readily grant her a wild card entry.

There is also a thing called wild card swap between Grand Slam tournaments. It implies that if the Australian Open gives a wild card to a British player, in this case, Emma Raducanu, an Australian player must be given the opportunity to compete in the Wimbledon Championships later that year.

Emma Raducanu wants to lead her country to Olympic glory

Emma Raducanu pictured at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open

Emma Raducanu stated on BBC Radio 4's Today program that while she would love to compete in Grand Slam tournaments, she also wants to lead her country, the United Kingdom, to Olympic glory soon.

"Obviously, the Olympics is such a big thing in sport. I think I could play another four if I really wanted to, so this one isn't the immediate rush or pressure, it's just about getting back on court," Raducanu said.

"I love the Slams but I do want to have the Olympic experience. I'll just see how it goes, if I even qualify and how it goes from there," she added.

Emma Raducanu previously made her country proud in 2021 when she won her first Major at the US Open. The Brit created history by being the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, not dropping a single set throughout the tournament.

She also became the first British woman to win a Major title since Virginia Wade in 1977 (Wimbledon).