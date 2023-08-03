Nick Kyrgios is facing backlash from tennis fans for bragging about his protected ranking and ability to easily procure wildcards into tournaments, while potentially facing an exit from the ATP top 100 after his withdrawal from the 2023 Canadian Open.

Kyrgios underwent knee surgery in January to treat a tear in his lateral meniscus, which forced his withdrawal from the Australian Open. Despite making a brief return to the tour in June, the 28-year-old pulled out of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships due to a wrist injury.

Subsequently, the Australian had to forgo his title defense at the Citi Open. He has since also pulled out of the Canadian Open, a tournament where he reached the quarterfinals last year.

Kyrgios' prolonged absence from the tour withdrawal will see his ranking likely plummet, setting him up to drop out of the ATP top 100. The Australian's critics celebrated the news of his potential downfall on social media.

The 28-year-old did not take the criticism lying down, asserting that he enjoys the privilege of a protected ranking and could easily secure a wildcard entry into any tournament on the tour.

"Protected ranking of 21 and will be able to get wildcards whenever I please. Good try tho," Nick Kyrgios tweeted.

He also bragged about his ability to fill stadiums worldwide.

"That's what happens when you pack out crowds everywhere in the world my boy. That includes you live streaming it with your hands down your pants," he commented further.

Nick Kyrgios' comments sparked criticism from tennis fans. A fan expressed their hope that tournaments would witness the Australian's apparent "entitlement" and refrain from awarding him any wildcards.

"Please I hope tournaments see this and not give wildcards for this level of entitlement," a fan commented.

Another fan pointed out that Kyrgios' brags about attracting viewers were contradicted by Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon 2023 clashes against Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini garnering higher viewership than the Australian's match against the Serb in last year's final.

"More people tuned in to watch Berrettini vs Djokovic in 2021 and far more tuned into Alcaraz vs Djokovic in 2023 than they did for your Wimbledon final btw," another fan posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"Last time we are doing the distance" - Nick Kyrgios on being away from girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

Nick Kyrgios with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi at Wimbledon 2023

Nick Kyrgios has been in a relationship with Costeen Hatzi since 2021. She is a social media influencer and interior designer who is frequently seen accompanying the Australian to his matches.

During a recent Q&A session with fans on social media, Kyrgios was asked why he hadn't been spotted with Hatzi recently. In response, the Australian divulged that she had been vacationing with her family in Greece and that they would be seeing each other soon.

"She went to Greece with her family. I had a lot of work to do in the last couple of weeks...so we are meeting each other soon! Last time we are doing the distance, trust me haha," Nick Kyrgios responded.

He also opened up about his favorite thing about Hatzi, expressing his appreciation for her constant support.