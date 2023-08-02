"Will get wildcards whenever I please" - Nick Kyrgios boldly responds as critics celebrate him leaving top 100 after Canadian Open withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios recently responded to critics who celebrated the Aussie's potential ATP rank drop due to his withdrawal from the 2023 Canadian Open.

Kyrgios has been absent from competitive tennis owing to multiple injury concerns this season. The Australian's hopes of replicating his successful 2022 grasscourt campaign were shattered after he was forced to withdraw from the Wimbledon Championships due to a wrist injury.

Although the 28-year-old was speculated to get back in form by the season's hardcourt swing commencement, recent developments suggest otherwise.

Kyrgios has pulled out of the upcoming Canadian Open, an event where he secured a quarterfinal spot last year. The withdrawal will mean that the Wimbeldon finalist will see his ATP rank to take a significant hit due to his extensive non-participation in tournaments this season.

Critics of the Australian cherished the news on social media, celebrating the Aussie's potential downfall and exit from the top 100 ranking column.

Kyrgios was quick to respond to the comments aginst him online, claiming that he enjoys the privilege of a "protected ranking" which would ensure him wildcard entry in any tournament on the Tour.

"Protected ranking of 21 and will be able to get wildcards whenever I please. Good try tho," wrote Kyrgios.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios @BarclayCard18 Protected ranking of 21 and will be able to get wildcards whenever I please. Good try tho.

Tennis players can be deemed eligible for Protected Ranking after petitioning the ATP CEO for Entry Protection after they have been physically injured and unable to participate in any tennis events for a minimum period of 6 months.

Nick Kyrgios has played in only one tournament this season, at the Stuttgart Open, where he was defeated by Yibing Wu in the opening round.

"Was gonna go for 3-time champ" - Nick Kyrgios dismayed following Citi Open withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Citi Open

Nick Kyrgios was left dismayed after he was recently forced to pull out of Citi Open due to injury.

The Washington event has been proved to be a successful hunting ground for the 28-year-old, who has won the title twice in his career. He most recently clinched the event's 2022 edition trophy after downing Yoshihito Nishioka, 6-4, 6-3, in the final.

Kyrgios took to tocial media to express his disappointment on missing this year's edition of the event.

"Washington, gone be tough to miss you this year. Was gonna go for 3 time champ. Always amazing memories x if you are there you will be able to see my name up in the stadium court," he said.