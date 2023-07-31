Nick Kyrgios has expressed his disappointment at missing the Citi Open in Washington this year due to injury.

Citi Open has been a successful hunting ground in the past for Kyrgios. He won his sixth ATP title at the event in 2019 defeating Daniil Medvedev 7-6(6), 7-6(4) in the final.

He expressed his love for the event after the win and stated his desire to play in the event every year for the rest of his life.

“This has honestly been one on my favourite weeks of my life, to be honest. I’ve made massive strides. It was honestly a week to remember. This is a tournament I’m definitely gonna play for the rest of my life, hands down,” he had declared.

After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021, it returned to the ATP Tour last year, where Kyrgios not only won the singles title again (def. Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3) but clinched the doubles title too, partnering with Jack Sock.

Kyrgios, however, won't be featuring in the tournament this year as injury has forced him to withdraw from the event. The Australian has had a turbulent 2023 season, playing just one match on the tour with no sight of a comeback on the horizon.

On Sunday, July 30, the Australian took to social media to express his disappointment at withdrawing from the Citi Open, a tournament he hoped to win for the third time.

"Washington, gone be tough to miss you this year. Was gonna go for 3 time champ. Always amazing memories x if you are there you will be able to see my name up in the stadium court," he said.

Screenshot of Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story.

"Tour will be better when we are both back" - Nick Kyrgios says his and Rafael Nadal's return will improve the ATP Tour

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Australian Open.

In a recent social media interaction with fans, Nick Kyrgios spoke about a host of topics, including his rivalry with Rafael Nadal and how both players, who are currently sidelined with injuries, will make the ATP Tour better once they make a comeback.

Kyrgios has played only one match in 2023 so far, at the Boss Open in Stuttgart, where he lost to Yibing Wu in the opening round. Nadal, on the other hand, has played four times — two each at the United Cup and the Australian Open in January. Both players have been away from the action for most of the season, nursing various injuries and recovering from surgeries.

Despite not competing on the tour for almost all of 2023, the Australian is not short of confidence. He announced that the tour is at a disadvantage due to his and Nadal’s absence.

“The tour will be better when we are both back,” he said.