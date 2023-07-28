"Tour will be better when we are both back" - Nick Kyrgios calls Rafael Nadal his 'biggest rival', adds 2 other colleagues to the list

Nick Kyrgios recently discussed his rivalry with Rafael Nadal and claimed that the Spaniard is his biggest rival. He also picked two other players that he considers his biggest opponents on tour.

Kyrgios was last seen at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown Exhibition event. While the Australian did not play any matches due to his ongoing injury struggles, he instead assumed the role of World No. 10 Frances Tiafoe’s coach.

Kyrgios has now interacted with fans on social media and answered numerous tennis-related questions, including those involving his colleagues.

One fan asked the 2022 Wimbledon finalist to name his biggest rival on tour. Kyrgios named Stefanos Tsitsipas, Rafael Nadal, and Stan Wawrinka to be his biggest competitors.

“Tsitsipas. Nadal. Wawrinka,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

Nick Kyrgios is famous for his on-court feuds with all three of the aforementioned colleagues.

In the third round of last year’s Wimbledon, the Aussie defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in a drama-filled clash, with their on-court disagreements spilling outside the court as well. He currently has a leading 4-1 head-to-head against the Greek.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios is tied 3-3 against Stan Wawrinka. The pair was infamously involved in an off-court confrontation at the 2015 Canadian Open after Kyrgios taunted the three-time Grand Slam champion on the court by shouting, “Kokkinakis banged your girlfriend. Sorry to tell you that, mate.”

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal last met at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, where the Spaniard triumphed, and increased his lead over the Aussie by a 6-3 margin. The pair was also expected to clash in last year's Wimbledon semifinal, but Nadal pulled out of the match, citing an abdominal injury.

While Kyrgios has often voiced his displeasure with chair umpires’ alleged preferential treatment towards the 22-time Grand Slam champion, he has also publicly shown his admiration for Nadal.

“He is the greatest of all time,” the 28-year-old was heard as saying in an episode of Netflix's Break Point.

During his recent fan interaction, the Aussie indicated that the tour is at a disadvantage due to his and Rafael Nadal’s absence.

“The tour will be better when we are both back,” he said.

Kyrgios on Instagram

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal have played a combined five matches in 2023

Kyrgios rose to fame when he defeated then World No. 1 Nadal in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2014

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal have been missing in action for the major part of the 2023 season.

The Spaniard has played four matches this season – all in January. He kicked off his campaign with the United Cup, where he suffered two losses at the hands of Alex de Minaur and Cameron Norrie.

The former World No. 1’s final event was the Australian Open, where he was the defending champion. Nadal, however, managed just one victory - against Jack Draper in the opening round. The 37-year-old crashed out in the second round against Mackenzie McDonald. He has since been on an extended hiatus due to a hip injury and has dropped outside the world’s top 100.

The veteran has hinted that the 2024 season may be his last as a competitor.

Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, has played just one official match in 2023 – a loss against Yibing Wu in the opening round of the Boss Open in Stuttgart in June. The Aussie was on the sidelines since January, having undergone knee surgery.

Following his Stuttgart defeat, the former World No. 13 withdrew from all the grasscourt tournaments, including Wimbledon, citing a wrist injury.

Kyrgios, who is the ATP 500 Washington Open defending champion, has withdrawn from the upcoming 2023 edition of the event as well.

Owing to his prolonged absence, the Aussie is projected to drop outside the World’s top 80 in the rankings in August.

