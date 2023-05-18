Rafael Nadal press conference: Everything Spaniard said in his latest announcement, from Olympics future to potential 2024 retirement

Rafael Nadal made the sad announcement that he will be missing the 2023 French Open at a press conference he hosted at his academy in Manacor on Thursday. More importantly, the Spaniard also declared that 2024 could be his final year on tour, breaking the hearts of his fans all over again.

In a very long press conference that lasted nearly half an hour, the 22-time Grand Slam champion touched on a lot of topics, including why he wanted 2024 to be his final year on tour instead of hanging up his racquet immediately.

For starters, Nadal did not think he deserved to go out in a press conference, stating that he has worked hard all his life to make sure that he fights to the very end. With that being his life philosophy, the Mallorcan wants to give himself enough time to fight the honorable fight once more and see if his fortunes don't change in that window.

"I don't think I deserve to end like this. I have worked hard so that my end is not here, in a press conference. I am going to fight so that the end is not like this. I am satisfied that in my life we have done the things we saw fit to reach our goals," Nadal said, as quoted by Marca.

"When it is time to not compete again, let it be with the satisfaction of knowing that I have done what was in my power. Not letting me go before time. It's always worth making one more effort. It's been my philosophy. I'm going to fight for it," Nadal added.

The former World No. 1 then disclosed that he will be out of action for most of the year now, with a possibility of returning at the Davis Cup if his body recovers in time. Hearbreakingly, Nadal revealed that his daily life has been a constant struggle since the pandemic, despite his notable victories during these years.

"The injury I suffered in Australia has not evolved as expected. I have lost goals along the way. Roland Garros becomes impossible. I have no intention of continuing to play for the next few months. In recent years, although the results have been of my first level, my day-to-day life has been at a very low level. Although victories remain abroad. At the level of daily work, the years after the pandemic have been very difficult," Nadal said.

"They have been difficult years although the victories mask it. I make a point and part. At this point, without being prepared to be able to compete at the level I need. I have to put a point and aside to my sports career. I am going to try to regenerate my body. I'm not going to set a return date. When he's ready, he'll try to be there. The Davis Cup, at the end of the year, can be an objective. And try to face next year with guarantees in what I think will be my last year," Nadal added.

If 2024 does turn out to be his final year on the ATP Tour, the 36-year-old wanted to have a good farewell journey and say goodbye to those who have cheered him along the way. While Nadal admitted that missing out on playing the French Open was painful, he did declare that he has been feeling a lot better these days in terms of physical fitness.

"If I keep playing right now, I don't think I can be there next year. My intention is that next year be my last and to be able to play the tournaments I want to say goodbye to those who have marked me. If you're not happy, it ends up affecting your personal life. I was excited to play at Roland Garros, but it's not possible. I haven't finished improving what I needed to compete at the level that I need to".

"I'm fine, I'm better now than a few weeks ago. Those of you who know me know that I wouldn't hold a press conference to say that I'm not going to Roland Garros, but it's easier that way to explain things as they are," Nadal said.

"You can't demand more and more to the body; one must accept things" - Rafael Nadal

Previews - Nitto ATP World Tour Finals

Ultimately, Rafael Nadal preached acceptance, stating that he had no option but to look to the future now that he is in this particular phase of his career. Through the sadness and the anger, the 14-time French Open champion pointed out that it was impossible for one to keep making demands on their body, no matter how hard they tried.

Regardless, the southpaw reiterated that he will make a final push next year and see if he can compete at the highest level once again.

"I'm sad, I've I lost a season. I felt prepared to continue fighting but on a physical level it's not like that. One must accept things. You can get angry, sad, which is what I do, but you have to look to the future. You can't demand more and more to the body. Although my head has not wanted me to go this far, my body has told me that this far," Nadal said.

"What happens next year I don't know. If he was competitive again to win grand slams I don't know, after an important break it's difficult, but why not. I'm going to try to give myself the opportunity to compete again and My intention is for it to be my last year. Then you don't know what could happen. I'm going to try so that I can compete at the highest level. To get to this tour and that I can compete to fight for them, then to see the reality we will have to wait," Nadal added.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics taking place at Roland Garros, the former World No. 1 revealed his intention of wanting to compete at the Olympic Games one final time as well.

"I would like to play what is important to me next year and the Olympic Games are, but I don't know. If I need invitations, I suppose there won't be any problems for that, I think I've earned it. We're going to do things in the most correct way possible," Nadal said.

For the moment though, Nadal made it clear that he will be grinding to a complete halt and giving up all training, hoping that his body might recuperate by itself during this time of rest. In his opinion, both he and his team needed a bit of "disconnection" after focussing on his recovery for so long.

"I'm going to stop, I'm not going to train. There have been months of many moments of frustration. There is a moment in which one must put a stop to it, otherwise I don't think I could make it to next year. It has cost us a lot to find continuity at a level of work."

"I need and, I think all those who are next to me, a bit of disconnection. There comes a time when the only reward is victory. You have to stop and see if the body by itself is regenerating. When I feel ready, I will return," Nadal said.

"I have plans for the following months, I will be able to enjoy not having schedules" - Rafael Nadal

2023 Australian Open - Day 3

With no tennis calendar to be worried about for a few months, Rafael Nadal declared that he was excited to see what was in store for him, stating poignantly that it was normal for everything to have a beginning and an end. Having tasted numerous "happy" moments in his career so far, the 22-time Grand Slam champion saw no reason why the next stage of his life should be anything but.

"Everything has a beginning and also an end. I am just one more of all these athletes, actors, artists, of all the people who have excelled in one facet and reached the end. Next year a stage in which I think we have been very happy, we have enjoyed many moments that we did not imagine."

"Another stage will begin that does not have to be less happy. Now I have plans for the following months, I will be able to enjoy not having schedules and after this last final firecracker, let it be worthwhile for this last year to be special. What can happen will be said by my tennis and my body. If you answer me, I have faith that I will do something worth the effort," Nadal said.

A 14-time winner at the French Open, Rafael Nadal had mixed feelings about experiencing the tournament this year from the sidelines, but did not feel any less interested in the proceedings in Paris because of that.

"I am not a deluded person, it is difficult for me when one has a drift like the one my body is experiencing now, to have a magic hit. But my intention is this, what may happen in the future I cannot predict," Nadal said.

"Everything is possible in the life. I don't know how it will feel to see Roland Garros from here. In 2009 I lost in the round of 16. One more facet of this life, I will live it as most people live it," Nadal added.

The 36-year-old also touched on the importance of mental health, remarking that it was important to seek professional help when needed instead of getting burnt out and frustrated. However, Nadal was firm in his belief that one must always give their everything before deciding to stop in the pursuit of their dreams and goals.

"I do not pretend to be exemplary, I do things that I think are well done and that are correct from my ethics. I do not want to be an example of stopping too soon. I think we become mentally weak, one must remedy when you have mental problems, illnesses," Nadal said.

"One must work with professionals to solve them. Mental health must be trained. If at the very least things don't work out for us, we stop because we can't burn ourselves out, we are getting frustrated. If we get frustrated at the first change, what we do it is to be more unhappy. There is a given moment when one does not give for more, it is fair to stop, but before making this decision one should have given themselves many opportunities," he added.

Finally, the 22-time Grand Slam champion addressed the idea of being called the favorite for the French Open title this year despite not having played for so long, stating that it was only logical considering his history at the tournament.

Also speaking about his rivalry with Novak Djokovic and the Serb stating time and again that Nadal was his biggest rival, the Spaniard was understanding of his colleagues's reasons. Having faced each other 59 times so far - the most on the ATP Tour - the Mallorcan felt that it was only natural that Djokovic felt more shaped by their rivalry than any other match-up.

"It seems logical to me that they take me into account for Roland Garros when I am the current champion of the tournament. I am the person who has won Roland Garros the most times. They have been many years of good results. It is logical that people expect me to return. It is not like this," Nadal said.

"I understand what Djokovic is saying, but he is not saying it in a current sense but rather a historical one. In this sense it is the confrontation that has been the most in the history of tennis. I have lived through both rivalries. When I arrived there was Roger, then Nole arrived and there were three of us. I understand that Djokovic considers me his biggest rival," he added.

