Nick Kyrgios recently spoke about his career and revealed that he isn’t too optimistic about his future in tennis.

Kyrgios made an appearance in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown exhibition event organized by Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou in Los Angeles, California. While the Aussie did not play any matches due to his ongoing injury struggles, he was seen in a fun, new role as World No. 10 Frances Tiafoe’s coach.

In one of the behind-the-scenes video from the event, Nick Kyrgios was seen chatting with his peers, including Tiafoe and Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.

The player discussed the ins and outs of tennis, and criticized the sport’s hectic schedule.

“Bro, the sport’s crazy. The schedule is out of control,” he said.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist touched upon his future in tennis and remarked that he has been feeling old in the demanding sport due to his frequent drinking and partying habits.

“Just old bro! I’m getting old. 28. Yeah. But all the drinking and partying, I’m like 57,” he said, laughing.

36-year-old Jeremy Chardy, however, opined that the Aussie has at least five years of competitive tennis left in him.

“You have at least five more years,” he said.

Kyrgios quickly dismissed the idea by calling it “insane.” The former World No. 13 further declared that once he retires, he will be gone for good.

“No f*cking chance. No way. Bro, there’s no chance I’m playing until 33. Kyrgios playing until 33 is insane! I’m not playing until 33. Nah, I promise you, when I’m gone, you’ll never see me again,” the Aussie said.

Nick Kyrgios, who famously does not have his own full-time coach, also hinted that he might take to coaching ones he hangs his racquet.

“I think I might just coach. Coach Foe (Frances Tiafoe) full time,” he joked.

Nick Kyrgios has played just one official match in 2023

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Nick Kyrgios has been missing in action for the most part of 2023. After a successful 2022 season, which saw him make the Wimbledon final and lift the Australian Open men’s doubles title, the Aussie was hoping for a similar success this year.

He, however, faced numerous injury related setbacks from the get-go, and eventually pulled out of the Australian Open citing knee injury.

The 28-year-old underwent a knee surgery, which kept him on the sidelines for five months. He made his tour return in June, and has played just one official match this year – a loss to Yibing Wu at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. Following the defeat, Nick Kyrgios withdrew from Wimbledon as well, citing a wrist injury.

It remains to be seen if the Aussie will participate in next week’s Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, where he is the defending champion in singles as well as doubles.