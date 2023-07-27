In pictures: Rafael Nadal enjoys holiday with wife Maria Francisca Perello and son amid injury recovery

Rafael Nadal was recently seen enjoying a holiday with his wife Maria Francisca Perello and their son.

The Spaniard has been out of action since his appearance at the 2023 Australian Open due to an injury. He underwent arthroscopic surgery in June for his injured left hip flexor.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion then took to Twitter to share some positive news with his fans on his 37th birthday, announcing that the surgery was successful.

The 37-year-old is currently enjoying his recovery period on a vacation with his family. Nadal posted a photo on Instagram where he can be seen holding his son, Rafa Junior, standing alongside his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, taking in a beathtaking view of the sea.

"Holidays....holidays," he wrote on Instagram.

The Mallorcan also shared more glimpses of his vacation on Instagram stories:

Rafael Nadal via Instagram stories.

"I believe Rafael Nadal when he says he is motivating from within without anything external" - Tennis analyst Gill Gross

Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 3.

On the 'Monday Match Analysis' podcast, veteran tennis analyst Gill Gross said that Rafael Nadal has always been motivated from within rather than from anything external, which is clearly reflected in the fight he produces on the court.

"The obstacle for Rafa is clearly his body, and he has never been really without motivation. Because I believe Nadal when he says he goes out there and kind of is pretty good at motivating from within without having to rely on really anything external. And I think that is clearly true by just how level his fight and his effort maintain," Gross said.

Gill Gross added that the Spaniard's ability to fight for every point is very well-documented and admired by all, even if it has waned slightly in recent years.

"The thing with Rafa, part of the thing with Rafa, that has been so admired by everybody and it's very well documented, is the guy fights for the point, seemingly. And maybe this is diminished a little bit, but the guy has always fought just as hard when he is up 3-0 in the set and down 30-0 in the return game," he said.

Gross praised the Nadal's rare ability to play every point like it was his last.

"He fights just as hard there as when it's 4 all deuce. That is always been a thing with Nadal where it's like 'Whoa, this guy just goes point to point to point and basically plays like it's the last point of his life every time.' That is completely rare, completely unique," he added.

