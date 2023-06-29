In Pictures: Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello all smiles at the 2023 Mallorca Championships

Rafael Nadal and his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, were in attendance at the 2023 Mallorca Championships, which is also Feliciano Lopez's farewell tournament.

Earlier this year, Lopez announced his retirement from the sport after an illustrious career spanning over two decades. He managed to postpone his farewell by defeating Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson in the first two rounds of the ongoing tournament.

Nadal, accompanied by his wife Maria, as well as Carlos Moya, Marc Lopez, Bartolome Salva-Vidal, and others was present in the stands cheering for Lopez during his opening-round clash.

A fan took to social media to share a series of pictures of the 22-time Grand Slam champion. The tennis legend graced the event, donning a stylish white t-shirt paired with dark grey shorts and white trainers. To complete his ensemble, he sported a sleek white cap, a trendy pair of sunglasses, and a fashionable watch.

Maria was spotted wearing a fuchsia-colored summer dress, elegantly paired with a Panama hat and straw-colored wedge heels. To complement her outfit, she adorned herself with minimalist jewelry, a watch, and a pair of sunglasses.

Rafael Nadal attends unveiling of his new statue at his tennis academy in Mallorca

Rafael Nadal recently witnessed the unveiling of yet another statue in his honor, which is on display in his hometown of Mallorca.

Over the course of his illustrious career spanning over two decades, the Spaniard has achieved an awe-inspiring number of ATP singles titles (92), boasting an impressive tally of 22 Grand Slam singles titles, placing him second only to Novak Djokovic (23) among men.

The former World No. 1 is currently sidelined due to an injury he suffered during his second-round defeat at the 2023 Australian Open.

In Mallorca, the 37-year-old first attended his compatriot Feliciano Lopez's first-round match. Following that, the 22-time Grand Slam champion paid a visit to his tennis academy, where a new statue of his was unveiled.

"And here is the new statue of Rafa at the RNA [Rafael Nadal Academy]," a tweet read.

In May 2021, Roland Garros unveiled an iconic statue of the Spaniard. Crafted from stainless steel, the remarkable piece of art proudly stands beside the general public entrance gate and the Jardin des Mousquetaires.

The statue serves as a tribute to Nadal's dominance at the French Open. As a token of appreciation, a miniature replica of the original Roland Garros statue was presented to his academy in March 2023. The artwork is kept in the museum of his academy, along with all the trophies he has won in his career.

