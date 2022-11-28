What does Rafael Nadal's wife do? All about Maria Francisca Perello's professional career

Rafael Nadal's wife, Maria Francisca Perello, has been a constant presence in his life for a long time. The two have been together since 2005 and eventually tied the knot in 2019. The couple welcomed a baby boy in October 2022.

Nadal's exploits over the years have earned him global fame. Perello has often been spotted supporting her husband during his matches but has still managed to maintain a low profile.

While the 22-time Major champion's career is under the scanner all the time, not much is known about her own professional endeavors. Perello has been a part of the corporate world for more than a decade now. On that note, here's a detailed look at her career progression.

What does Rafael Nadal's wife, Maria Francisca Perello do?

Maria Francisca Perello at the 2021 Italian Open.

Perello has been the Director General of the Rafael Nadal Foundation since November 2019. The Spaniard started the organization in 2010 along with his mother Ana Maria Parera. The former World No. 1 is also on the board of trustees as the founding patron, while his mother serves as the president.

The Foundation aims to provide equal opportunities to young boys and girls to help them fulfill their potential by intertwining sports and education. Various projects have been undertaken in Spain and India to further this goal. Perello is now in charge of handling and overseeing most of the responsibilities related to the Foundation's work.

Maria Francisca Perello's professional journey

Rafael Nadal (L) and his wife Maria Francisca Perello (R) at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Perello studied administration and business management with a focus on economics at the University of the Balearic Islands. She graduated in 2010 and started working at IMG as the organizer of sporting events. It was a rather short stint as she soon moved on to her next gig after four months.

Her next job was at Mapfre, an insurance company. She started working there in February 2011 as an assistant area manager. The Spaniard then moved to the company's London office to continue as an assistant in the business development department.

Perello quit working for Mapfre in March 2012 and the following month joined the Rafael Nadal Foundation as the Project Director. Her responsibilities included handling the social integration projects promoted by the Foundation in Spain and India. She handled this role for more than seven years after which she was promoted to her current designation as Director General of the Foundation.

