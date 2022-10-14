"We are very happy and everyone is very well" - Rafael Nadal speaks for first time since becoming a father, provides update on wife and newborn son's health

Rafael Nadal, whose wife Maria Francisca Perello gave birth to a baby boy on October 8, has thanked fans for their wishes. Nadal revealed that the family was understandably happy and that everyone was well via a tweet that was welcomed by fans and well-wishers.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal

Estamos muy contentos y todos muy bien! Un fuerte abrazo 🤗 Hola a todos. Después de unos días y muchos mensajes de cariño sólo quería daros las gracias a todos!Estamos muy contentos y todos muy bien! Un fuerte abrazo 🤗 Hola a todos. Después de unos días y muchos mensajes de cariño sólo quería daros las gracias a todos!☺️Estamos muy contentos y todos muy bien! Un fuerte abrazo 🤗

"Hello everyone. After a few days and many loving messages I just wanted to thank you all. We are very happy and everyone is very well! A big hug"

According to reports, the child was born in a clinic on the island of Mallorca, where Nadal was born and currently resides in.

Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello married in 2019 after having dated for several years. The ceremony was held at La Fortaleza castle in Mallorca, with around 350 guests in attendance.

Rafael Nadal welcomes baby soon after bidding farewell to Roger Federer at Laver Cup

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Despite being hampered by pain and injuries, Rafael Nadal has had a phenomenal 2022 season. The Mallorcan reigned supreme at the Australian Open and also created history at Roland Garros by winning his 14th title at the event.

He also won titles at the Melbourne Summer Set and the Mexican Open in Acapulco and had the best start to a season with a 20-match win streak. However, one of the most memorable moments of Nadal's season happened to be while playing alongside friend and long-time rival Roger Federer at the Laver Cup.

Rafael Nadal shots @NadalShots Nadal/Federer vs Sock/Querrey - Laver Cup 2017 Day 2

Nadal/Federer vs Sock/Querrey - Laver Cup 2017 Day 2https://t.co/ZIVDkJ5nQf

Representing Team Europe, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who have faced each other 40 times, partnered with each other one last time as the Swiss maestro bid farewell to tennis at the O2 arena in London.

Despite going down against the all-American pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, Nadal and Federer playing as a team captivated the tennis world who lapped up the moment with delight.

The image of the two tennis greats holding hands while sobbing after the match made fans emotional, as did Federer's own breakdown of the poignant and heartwarming moment.

"I think at one point, I was sobbing so hard, and I don’t know, everything was going through my mind about how happy I am to actually experience this moment right there with everybody. And I think that’s what was so beautiful about just sitting there, taking it all in while the music was playing, and the focus was maybe more on the singer [Ellie Goulding]," Federer told the New York Times.

"So, you almost forgot that you’re still being taken pictures of. I guess at one point, just because obviously I couldn’t speak and the music was there, I guess I just touched him, and I guess it’s maybe a secret thank you," he added.

