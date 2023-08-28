"Gun to my head, I'd take them" - Jimmy Connors on Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz's chances against others at US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz possess the ability to dominate the competition at the 2023 US Open, believes former World No. 1 Jimmy Connors.

Both Djokovic and Alcaraz are chasing history at the American Major. While the Serb endeavors to win his record 24th Grand Slam title, the World No. 1 will embark on a quest to become the first man to defend the US Open title since Roger Federer in 2008.

While discussing the men's frontrunners on the latest episode of the Advantage Connors podcast, Connors stated that the top two seeds emerged as the firm favorites for the title.

"It’s 3 out of 5. It’s a two-week event. It’s on hard courts. It depends on the weather. A lot comes into it, more than just the playing of the game. We all know they can play, some just play better than others. But if you put all that in a bowl and mix it up, who are you thinking that’s going to win the tournament? Alcaraz and Djokovic," he said.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion stressed the importance of approaching the Major one day and one match at a time. He also expressed confidence in Djokovic and Alcaraz's ability to emerge victorious against the remainder of the field at the 2023 US Open.

"You can’t win the tournament in the first week but you can lose it for sure. One day at a time, one match at a time, I hate that saying but it’s true in a Grand Slam. If you look past your first round, you’re a loser and I say that from experience. The end result is, if you had a gun to my head and said, ‘Alcaraz and Djokovic against the field, who would you take?’ I’d take them," he said.

"I’m going for the youth this time" - Jimmy Connors picks Carlos Alcaraz as US Open frontrunner over Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz and the Serb

Despite acknowledging Novak Djokovic's vast experience, Jimmy Connors suggested that the Serb might face challenges in his physical recovery for the 2023 US Open after his grueling victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the recent Cincinnati Open final.

"It’s tough for me to bet against the Djoker just because of his experience and everything that he can do. But after winning that match, I know he has a week off but that takes a lot out of you. And if he gets a flow, has some easy matches I’d take him but I think I almost have to go for youth," he said.

Connors stated his preference for Alcaraz as the frontrunner for the Major. He also expressed his eagerness to witness another riveting title clash between the top two seeds.

"But the only thing about Alcaraz is that he can have a little walkabout on occasion. But you know he’s going to stay in there and fight no matter what. That’s one think I like. It’s a long 2 weeks. I hope they meet in the final again which would be an incredible match, incredible for the viewing audience and the tennis fans. I’m going for the youth this time," he added.

Djokovic will kick off his quest for his 24th Grand Slam title against Alexandre Muller. Meanwhile, Alcaraz will commence his title defense against Dominik Koepfer.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis