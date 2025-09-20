"Had to give them a lot of trash for leaving last time" - Emma Navarro keeps Team USA on toes as she and Pegula seal Billie Jean King Cup final spot

Emma Navarro jokingly admitted that she had to give her team some “trash” to keep them around during her on-court interview after the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals against Great Britain on Saturday, September 20. Navarro and Jessica Pegula led the U.S. team to the finals for the first time since 2018.In Grand Slam outings this season, Emma Navarro only reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, and had early exits from the French Open and Wimbledon. The American had a third-round exit from the 2025 US Open, losing to Barbora Krejcikova in two sets, ending her chances of her maiden Grand Slam title. That left her with one WTA 500 title this year, which she won at the Merida Open.Navarro graced the Billie Jean King Cup, the premium international team competition for women's team tennis, alongside fellow Team USA headliner, Jessica Pegula. Emma Navarro trounced Yulia Putintseva in the quarterfinals before defeating Sonay Kartal in the semifinals, dropping only two sets in both rounds. However, things took a different turn when Emma Navarro couldn't find her team during her on-court speech after her victory over Putintseva. She said:&quot;Oh, my whole team left, but I did have a great team of people sitting over here. I think they're gone now.&quot;In a video montage of her post-semifinal interview, the 24-year-old playfully admitted that she gave her team some schooling to get them to show up courtside.&quot;My team's here! They heard about my outstanding interview, so they had to stay this time. I had to give them a lot of trash for leaving last time, but yeah, they're here now. So, best team in the world! Let's go!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJessica Pegula lost her first singles match to Elena Rybakina but bounced back in the deciding doubles, partnering with Taylor Townsend to defeat Putintseva and Rybakina. She helped seal the tie by outpacing Katie Boulter in two sets in the semifinals.Emma Navarro talked about representing her country at the 2025 Billie Jean King CupEmma Navarro at the USA v Great Britain - Billie Jean King Cup By Gainbridge Finals 2025 - (Source: Getty)Emma Navarro posted mixed results this year, but she has delivered stellar performances at the Billie Jean King Cup so far. The 24-year-old was shaky in the first set against Kartal in the semifinals, but she closed out the decider with smart, composed play. In the post-match interview, Navarro expressed pride in representing her nation and how the American flag on her chest would never let her give up.“I feel a ton of pride playing for my country. It means the world to me to be able to have the American flag on my chest. I never give up anyway, but I’ll especially never give up when I have the American flag on my chest,&quot; she said. (quotes via News18)The former No. 8 had an equally decorated college career in Virginia, where she won the NCAA title in women's singles in 2021.