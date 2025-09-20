  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "Had to give them a lot of trash for leaving last time" - Emma Navarro keeps Team USA on toes as she and Pegula seal Billie Jean King Cup final spot

"Had to give them a lot of trash for leaving last time" - Emma Navarro keeps Team USA on toes as she and Pegula seal Billie Jean King Cup final spot

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Sep 20, 2025 19:09 GMT
Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula
Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula; All sources - Getty

Emma Navarro jokingly admitted that she had to give her team some “trash” to keep them around during her on-court interview after the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals against Great Britain on Saturday, September 20. Navarro and Jessica Pegula led the U.S. team to the finals for the first time since 2018.

Ad

In Grand Slam outings this season, Emma Navarro only reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, and had early exits from the French Open and Wimbledon. The American had a third-round exit from the 2025 US Open, losing to Barbora Krejcikova in two sets, ending her chances of her maiden Grand Slam title. That left her with one WTA 500 title this year, which she won at the Merida Open.

Navarro graced the Billie Jean King Cup, the premium international team competition for women's team tennis, alongside fellow Team USA headliner, Jessica Pegula. Emma Navarro trounced Yulia Putintseva in the quarterfinals before defeating Sonay Kartal in the semifinals, dropping only two sets in both rounds. However, things took a different turn when Emma Navarro couldn't find her team during her on-court speech after her victory over Putintseva. She said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Oh, my whole team left, but I did have a great team of people sitting over here. I think they're gone now."

In a video montage of her post-semifinal interview, the 24-year-old playfully admitted that she gave her team some schooling to get them to show up courtside.

"My team's here! They heard about my outstanding interview, so they had to stay this time. I had to give them a lot of trash for leaving last time, but yeah, they're here now. So, best team in the world! Let's go!"
Ad
Ad

Jessica Pegula lost her first singles match to Elena Rybakina but bounced back in the deciding doubles, partnering with Taylor Townsend to defeat Putintseva and Rybakina. She helped seal the tie by outpacing Katie Boulter in two sets in the semifinals.

Emma Navarro talked about representing her country at the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup

Emma Navarro at the USA v Great Britain - Billie Jean King Cup By Gainbridge Finals 2025 - (Source: Getty)
Emma Navarro at the USA v Great Britain - Billie Jean King Cup By Gainbridge Finals 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Emma Navarro posted mixed results this year, but she has delivered stellar performances at the Billie Jean King Cup so far. The 24-year-old was shaky in the first set against Kartal in the semifinals, but she closed out the decider with smart, composed play.

Ad

In the post-match interview, Navarro expressed pride in representing her nation and how the American flag on her chest would never let her give up.

“I feel a ton of pride playing for my country. It means the world to me to be able to have the American flag on my chest. I never give up anyway, but I’ll especially never give up when I have the American flag on my chest," she said. (quotes via News18)

The former No. 8 had an equally decorated college career in Virginia, where she won the NCAA title in women's singles in 2021.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications