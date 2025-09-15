PICTURES: Elena Rybakina, Paula Badosa, Emma Navarro & other WTA stars turn up the glamor at Billie Jean King Cup players' party

Elena Rybakina, Paula Badosa, and Emma Navarro were among the many WTA stars to attend the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Finals players' party. Jasmine Paolini, who played an instrumental role in Italy winning last year's title, was also present.The players posed for photos with their respective countries' contingents in Shenzen, China, the host city of this year's edition of the women's international team tennis event. Rybakina, who was all smiles with the rest of the Kazakhstan team, turned up at the party sporting a gray suit, trousers, and a black top. Badosa went with a sleeveless, all-black dress, as did the rest of the Spaniards. Navarro, representing the USA, also wore black.Check out the teams' pictures from the player party below:2025 BJK Cup Finals Players' Party Highlights 🇨🇳📸 byu/throwaway-25434 intennisThe eight teams that are set to fight it out at the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Finals are Kazakhstan, Spain, Ukraine, Great Britain, Italy, the USA, China, and Japan. Matches are set to go underway on Tuesday, September 16, with first-time-host nation China slated to lock horns with defending champions Italy. Ukraine's clash against Spain, another matchup from the draw's top half, will take place on Wednesday.The two remaining quarterfinal encounters, Kazakhstan vs. the USA and Japan vs. Great Britain, will both be played out on Thursday, September 18. The semis are scheduled to take place across Friday and Saturday, with the Billie Jean King Cup championship clash set for Sunday.Team USA's last taste of Billie Jean King Cup glory came in 2017, back when the tournament had a different nameCoCo Vandeweghe, one of the shining stars of Team USA's title-winning Fed Cup campaign in 2017 (Source: Getty)In 2017, back when the Billie Jean King Cup was known as the Fed Cup, the American contingent won the title with a thrilling 3-2 victory against Belarus in the final. CoCo Vandeweghe kept the USA in it, as she was the only one to win her singles matches. Teammate Sloane Stephens also played singles, but lost both matches she played.Ultimately, things boiled down to a decisive doubles match, where Vandeweghe and Shelby Rogers took down Aryna Sabalenka and Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets to clinch the title for the USA. After the conclusion of the final, Vandeweghe said:&quot;Today was a lot of work and a lot of dedication to the Fed Cup in each and every round. I dedicate my time and energy through my season to be able to perform the best I could for Team USA.&quot;The American contingent reached the final in 2018 as well, but here, the team suffered a 0-3 loss to the Czech Republic.