PICTURES: Elena Rybakina, Paula Badosa, Emma Navarro & other WTA stars turn up the glamor at Billie Jean King Cup players' party

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Sep 15, 2025 01:26 GMT
Elena Rybakina (left), Paula Badosa (center), Emma Navarro (right), Sources: Getty
Elena Rybakina (left), Paula Badosa (center), Emma Navarro (right), Sources: Getty

Elena Rybakina, Paula Badosa, and Emma Navarro were among the many WTA stars to attend the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Finals players' party. Jasmine Paolini, who played an instrumental role in Italy winning last year's title, was also present.

The players posed for photos with their respective countries' contingents in Shenzen, China, the host city of this year's edition of the women's international team tennis event. Rybakina, who was all smiles with the rest of the Kazakhstan team, turned up at the party sporting a gray suit, trousers, and a black top. Badosa went with a sleeveless, all-black dress, as did the rest of the Spaniards. Navarro, representing the USA, also wore black.

Check out the teams' pictures from the player party below:

The eight teams that are set to fight it out at the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Finals are Kazakhstan, Spain, Ukraine, Great Britain, Italy, the USA, China, and Japan. Matches are set to go underway on Tuesday, September 16, with first-time-host nation China slated to lock horns with defending champions Italy. Ukraine's clash against Spain, another matchup from the draw's top half, will take place on Wednesday.

The two remaining quarterfinal encounters, Kazakhstan vs. the USA and Japan vs. Great Britain, will both be played out on Thursday, September 18. The semis are scheduled to take place across Friday and Saturday, with the Billie Jean King Cup championship clash set for Sunday.

Team USA's last taste of Billie Jean King Cup glory came in 2017, back when the tournament had a different name

CoCo Vandeweghe, one of the shining stars of Team USA&#039;s title-winning Fed Cup campaign in 2017 (Source: Getty)
CoCo Vandeweghe, one of the shining stars of Team USA's title-winning Fed Cup campaign in 2017 (Source: Getty)

In 2017, back when the Billie Jean King Cup was known as the Fed Cup, the American contingent won the title with a thrilling 3-2 victory against Belarus in the final. CoCo Vandeweghe kept the USA in it, as she was the only one to win her singles matches. Teammate Sloane Stephens also played singles, but lost both matches she played.

Ultimately, things boiled down to a decisive doubles match, where Vandeweghe and Shelby Rogers took down Aryna Sabalenka and Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets to clinch the title for the USA. After the conclusion of the final, Vandeweghe said:

"Today was a lot of work and a lot of dedication to the Fed Cup in each and every round. I dedicate my time and energy through my season to be able to perform the best I could for Team USA."

The American contingent reached the final in 2018 as well, but here, the team suffered a 0-3 loss to the Czech Republic.

Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

