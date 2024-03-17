"Had a good hit" - Paula Badosa practices with sister Jana amid injury concerns following Indian Wells withdrawal

Paula Badosa recently hit the court for a practice session with her sister Jana Badosa in Miami.

Paula Badosa has experienced injury setbacks three times this year. The first was at the Thailand Open in January when she retired due to back pain in the round of 16 against Diana Shnaider. The second time was at the Dubai Tennis Championships when she retired against Lulu Sun in the first round.

Most recently, she withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells just hours before her first-round match against Ashlyn Krueger.

On Saturday, Badosa shared a video on her Instagram story of her and her younger sister, Jana, playing tennis at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

In the caption, she wrote "Had a great hit," and added a heart hands emoji and a winking face followed by a tongue emoji to the video.

Paula Badosa's Instagram story

Speaking about her younger sister Jana in October 2023, the former World No. 2 stated that she protects her a lot and is currently assisting her in fulfilling her dream of studying in the United States.

“I protect her so much, especially the role I’m playing right now with her right now it’s financially, I’m helping her. Her dream was always to come to the US, to study, to learn English. Her maturity is growing so fast thanks to that, so I’m very proud of her," Paula Badosa said

“It does create a difficult time for not just Paula but me” - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Paula Badosa's injury struggles

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Tie Break tens

Paula Badosa's boyfriend and current World No. 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas recently opened up about how her injury struggles have been difficult for him to bear as well.

Tsitsipas was asked about how he felt about the Spaniard's frequent injuries during one of his post-match press conferences in Indian Wells. The Greek stated that it created a difficult time for him, especially having to be there to push her to get better.

"It does create a difficult time for not just Paula but me, as well, having to be there and keep pushing her to kind of get well and jump back on the court,” Tsitsipas said.

He also added that what makes it frustrating is that she had played a few matches before Indian Wells, then suddenly didn't feel well again.

“She's kind of been in and out. The most frustrating part about all of this is that she did play a few matches, and then she didn't feel that well again, so it has been a tricky time for both of us” he said.

Badosa has won four out of nine matches so far in 2024 and is currently ranked 73rd in the world.