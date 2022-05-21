×
Create
Notifications

"Had a need for speed" - Roger Federer attends Spanish GP qualifying, poses with Lewis Hamilton & George Russell

The 20-time Major champion posed with Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Spanish GP qualifying on Saturday.
The 20-time Major champion posed with Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Spanish GP qualifying on Saturday.
Stan
Stan
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 21, 2022 10:57 PM IST
News

20-time Major champion Roger Federer surprised his fans on Saturday by attending the qualifying session of the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix in Formula One. He posed with Mercedes racers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell and also appeared right beside team principal Toto Wolff while the qualifying session was underway.

Federer's presence at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was largely reserved for the Mercedes camp, for whom he is a brand ambassador.

The Swiss posted a few images of his trip on Twitter, and wished Hamilton and Russell good luck for Sunday's main race in his caption.

"I had a need for speed. Good Luck tomorrow @LewisHamilton, @GeorgeRussell63 @MercedesAMGF1," the Swiss tweeted.
I had a need for speed 🏎💨 Good Luck tomorrow @LewisHamilton @GeorgeRussell63 @MercedesAMGF1 https://t.co/EZLcjmewoK

The Mercedes F1 Instagram account posted a photo of Federer posing with Hamilton and Russell with the following caption:

"Here's the @lewishamilton, @rogerfederer and @georgerussell63 content you ordered. Great to have you with us for Quali, Roger!"

Motorsport journalist Pete Leung joked that Mercedes had got themselves a new principal owner, given how the Swiss maestro posed with the traditional communication headphones while the qualifying race was underway.

"Looks like @MercedesAMGF1 have themselves a new team principal this weekend," he said.
Looks like @MercedesAMGF1 have themselves a new team principal this weekend... @rogerfederer @nyckdevries#F1 #SpanishGP https://t.co/Pt4ky7aoVT

Interestingly, Federer was also captured alongside Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

@eriq_spin https://t.co/337nTxbqrw

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished 4th and 6th respectively during qualifying and will start Sunday's main race from those positions. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished in the top spot, with teammate Carlos Sainz occupying the third position. Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second, while teammate Sergio Perez finished fifth.

"I'm ready to give it my all again" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer at The Championships - Wimbledon 2021
Roger Federer at The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Roger Federer provided an update on his comeback in a recent interview with Caminada, asserting his desire to "hit the ground running" when he returns to the sport later this year.

The 20-time Major champion, who will turn 41 this August, has been on the sidelines since injuring his knee during last year's grass season. He eventually underwent a third surgery on his right knee and has since been undergoing rehabilitation and fitness training.

"I'm ready to give it my all again," Federer said. "I feel like a racehorse scratching its stall and wanting to race. In the summer I hope to be able to hit the ground running. I'm looking forward to coming home in the evening after a hard day's training and being completely exhausted."
Also Read Article Continues below

Roger Federer will participate in this year's Laver Cup in September and at the Swiss Indoors in October, but his exact comeback date remains unknown.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी