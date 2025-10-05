"Had to take my wisdom tooth out the day I flew" - Amanda Anisimova reveals why competing at China Open felt like a 'mistake' ahead of final

Amanda Anisimova is currently in action at the China Open. While the American is through to the finals of the event, she recently revealed why she initially thought competing in Beijing was a mistake.

Anisimova has displayed incredible form at the China Open. Fresh off of her runners-up finish at the US Open, the 24-year-old kicked off her time at the WTA 1000 with wins over Katie Boulter, Zhang Shuai, and Karolina Muchova. She then outdid Jasmine Paolini and Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

After her win over Gauff, Amanda Anisimova revealed that her China Open campaign had a weak start behind-the-scenes, telling media in a post-match press conference,

“I feel like I took too much time off after US Open. I learned from that because I didn't really feel like I was match-fit ahead of the tournament. Had to take my wisdom tooth out the day that I flew. I was like, Oh, is it a mistake I'm flying there? Everything was just off to a bad start.”

She went on to add that she had learnt a lot of important lessons through the past week, explaining,

“I think I learned a lot through this week. I think when I'm not feeling my best physically or I'm facing a challenge, I think I pay so much attention to that that I actually play better 'cause I don't have as much pressure and I'm just seeing how far I can get. Yeah, surprisingly that's when I play my best I feel like. With each match, I've been surprising myself and trying to learn how to work with physical pain, pushing myself in tough matches.”

For Anisimova, despite her struggles away from her court, the China Open marks the first time she's reached back-to-back WTA finals in her career.

Amanda Anisimova to take on Linda Noskova in China Open finals

Anisimova at the 2025 China Open (Image Source: Getty)

Now, the 24-year-old will take on Linda Noskova as she hunts for her second WTA 1000 title of the year.

Amanda Anisimova and Noskova have played each other twice before. While Noskova won their first encounter, Anisimova emerged triumphant in their most recent battle.

