"Hahaha that whole family are babies" - Nick Kyrgios reacts to criticism made by former NBL star Steve Carfino following Celebrity All-Star game 

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios took to Instagram to react to criticism aimed towards him by NBL legend Steve Carfino. The former basketball star referred to Kyrgios as a "jerk" in a post-match conversation following the Celebrity All-Star game held in Sydney in which he took part.

The Australian did not take the criticism lightly as he re-shared a post on his Instagram story that spoke about Carfino's reaction to his performance in the All-Star match.

"Hahaha that whole family are babies," wrote Kyrgios.

Carfino did not hold back on his words aimed at the 27-year-old as he had a lot to say after the match. The former NBL player felt that Kyrgios had taken the match too seriously and did not give the other players a fair chance.

"Im going to go on the record right here. Put the camera on me... What a jerk. Oh my goodness. Man, what lack of sportsmanship. He's blocking girl's shots, he's not passing to his teammates - this is a celebrity game," said Carfino.

"Disgusting behaviour" - Nick Kyrgios stands up for fellow tennis player Daniil Medvedev following criticism towards the Russian

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Citi Open

Nick Kyrgios took to Twitter to stand up for fellow tennis player Daniil Medvedev after the Russian was on the receiving end of some harsh words whilst leaving the stadium at the 2022 Canadian Open last week. Although Medvedev confronted the fan and walked away from the incident shortly after, onlookers had already captured the moment on video.

The incident occurred after the two faced off in a Round of 32 match in Montreal, which saw the Australian come out on top in a 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-2 victory. Kyrgios, who is no stranger to public criticism himself, responded to a video of the incident that was uploaded to Twitter and showed his support for the Russian tennis player. The 27-year-old called out the lack of respect shown by some fans towards one of the best players the sport has to offer.

"Disgusting Behavior. This is the best we have in the sport, fans need to show some respect," wrote Kyrgios.

Many fans took the Australian's side in response to the incident as they felt that the remarks were uncalled for.

"Totally agree Nick, and thank you for bringing awareness to this issue," wrote a fan on Twitter.

