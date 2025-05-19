Hamburg European Open 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Gael Monfils vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

The action is starting to heat up at the 2025 Hamburg European Open. Day two of the ATP 500 event featured three top-ten seeds in the first round.

Ad

Alexander Zverev started his campaign by cruising past Aleksandar Kovacevic in straight sets, 6-1, 7-6(5). The German is one of the favorites to make a deep run in Hamburg.

Third seed Andrey Rublev also made amends for his disappointing run in Rome. He got back to winning ways with a confident performance against Damir Dzumhur, 6-4, 6-3.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the predictions for Day Three at the Hamburg European Open.

Ad

Trending

Hamburg European Open 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions

Sebastian Baez vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Baez is the eighth seed at the Hamburg European Open 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty

First up, Sebastian Baez will take on Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the first round of the Hamburg European Open.

Ad

After a title-winning run in Rio, Baez secured runner-up finishes in Santiago and Bucharest. The Argentine is on a four-match losing streak at the moment, amassing early exits in Barcelona, Madrid, and Rome.

Meanwhile, Ugo Carabelli reached the semifinals in Rio and the third round in Miami, which are his best results this year. He will enter Hamburg after a second-round exit in Rome.

Considering their results on tour and record on clay, Baez will be a favourite to come out on top. He may have been out of form in the last few weeks, but he should be able to turn things around in Hamburg.

Ad

Predicted Winner: Sebastian Baez

Alexander Bublik vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Bublik at the Piemonte Open Challenger 175 Turin 2025 - Source: Getty

Next up, Alexander Bublik will take on Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round of the Hamburg European Open.

Ad

Bublik captured his first title of the season in the Turin Challenger. He also reached the fourth round in Madrid and the second round in Rome. Despite a valiant effort against Casper Ruud, the Norwegian outclassed him in Rome 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

On the other hand, Mpetshi Perricard also clinched a title in the Bordeaux Challenger this month. He's had a modest season so far by garnering early exits in Melbourne, Barcelona, Madrid, and Rome.

Ad

Considering their recent results and experience on the main tour, Bublik will be a favourite to win this bout. The Kazakh should be able to power through the Frenchman and secure a second-round berth in Hamburg.

Predicted Winner: Alexander Bublik

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Francisco Comesana

Etcheverry plays a forehand in the Piemonte Open Challenger 175 Turin 2025 - Source: Getty

Third, Tomas Martin Etcheverry will square off against Francisco Comesana in the first round of the Hamburg European Open.

Ad

Etcheverry has yet to make a significant impact this year. Apart from a quarterfinal run in Chile, he's failed to register back-to-back wins at any other event on tour.

On the contrary, Comesana has made an optimistic start to the season so far. He's chalked up a semifinal run in Rio and a quarterfinal appearance in Bucharest. He also reached the second round of the Italian Open but lost to Holger Rune in three sets.

Ad

Considering their skill set on clay and consistency on tour, Comesana will have a slight edge in this bout. He should be able to solve this riddle and begin with a win.

Predicted Winner: Francisco Comesana

Gael Monfils vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Monfils will feature in the Hamburg European Open on Monday - Source: Getty

Lastly, Gael Monfils will lock horns with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the Hamburg European Open.

Ad

After a strong start to the season, Monfils has struggled to find her best potential on clay. He will enter Hamburg following second-round exits in Monte-Carlo and Madrid. The Frenchman captured his 13th ATP title this year in the ASB Classic.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has been the surprise package in the last few weeks. After runner-up finishes in Delray Beach and Acapulco, the Spaniard reached the semifinals in Monte-Carlo and the quarterfinals in Barcelona. He will enter Hamburg after a second-round exit in Rome.

Ad

Both players have had a remarkable season so far and will be eager to prepare well ahead of Paris. Monfils has the pedigree to humble the Spaniard, but Davidovich Fokina looks sharper on clay this year. He should be able to dig deep and send the Frenchman packing in the first round.

Predicted Winner: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More