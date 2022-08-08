"Happy Birthday to my favorite Sportsperson of all time"- Pankaj Advani wishes Roger Federer on his 41st birthday

Pankaj Advani, a 24-time World Billiards and Snooker Champion, sent a special message to Roger Federer on his birthday. The Indian Cueist has won titles in all formats of Billiards and Snooker and has the highest number of IBSF championships in the game.

Federer, who has not played on the men's tour since his quarterfinal exit at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, turns 41 today. The Swiss maestro will celebrate his birthday without an ATP ranking for the first time since 1997.

Advani wished the former World No. 1 on his special day via his Twitter handle.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite sportsman of all time," Pankaj Advani tweeted

The No. 1 snooker player from India has always been an avid tennis fan and likes to keep up with developments on the tour. He also tweeted about the hectic semifinal encounter that was set up between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Time violations, obscenity and God knows how many more violations to come in this match #drama Rafa vs Kyrgios semis @Wimbledon !! I’m feeling sorry for the Chair umpire alreadyTime violations, obscenity and God knows how many more violations to come in this match Rafa vs Kyrgios semis @Wimbledon !! I’m feeling sorry for the Chair umpire already 🙈😝 Time violations, obscenity and God knows how many more violations to come in this match 😛😉 #drama

However, the Spaniard was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an abdominal injury and the match was called off. Kyrgios was handed a walkover into the final and Nadal's chase for an elusive career Grand Slam (to win all four majors in the same year) ended at the SW19.

The Australian eventually finished runner-up as Novak Djokovic bested him in four sets to lift the title.

Advani also desiderated his wish to see the former World No. 1 back in action and replied to one of the tweets posted by Federer, who was seen supporting his good friend Lewis Hamilton at the Spanish Grand Prix.

"As a fan of you Roger, there's a need to watch you in action soon," Pankaj Advani tweeted

Roger Federer expected to return to Swiss Indoors Basel this year

Davidoff Swiss Indoors - Novak Djokovic shares a light moment with Roger Federer after the 2007 finals

After spending over a year on the sidelines after a third knee surgery, Roger Federer is expected to make his comeback at the 2022 Swiss Indoors Basel, which is scheduled to begin on October 21.

The Swiss Indoors will be hosting a tournament for the first time in three years after COVID 19 issues halted their preparations in 2020 and 2021. Federer has won the event an astounding 10 times in his career and is also the defending champion this year. He defeated Alex De Minaur in straight sets in 2019 to clinch the title.

The 41-year-old will also take part in the Laver Cup in September. He will be representing Team Europe alongside Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

