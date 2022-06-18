"Happy Birthday to the heart of our family" - Novak Djokovic wishes his wife Jelena Djokovic

Novak Djokovic posted a heartfelt message on social media on the occasion of his wife Jelena Djokovic's birthday, calling her the 'heart of our family'.

The World No. 3 is preparing to defend his title at Wimbledon later this month. He was knocked off the top of the ATP rankings after failing to defend his Roland Garros title, falling in the quarterfinals to eventual winner Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic is planning to participate in the Giorgio Armani exhibition grasscourt event at Hurlingham Club as part of his grasscourt preparations ahead of Wimbledon, where he'll seek his seventh title.

Nevertheless, he took to Instagram to post a beautiful birthday message in English and Cyrillic for his wife Jelena.

"Happy Birthday to the heart of our family! We love you so much @jelenadjokovicndf!," the caption read.

Djokovic, who has 20 Majors, will now turn his attention to closing the gap on all-time Slam leader Rafael Nadal (22) with another success at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic seeking more history at Wimbledon

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Novak Djokovic has a tremendous record at Wimbledon, winning 79 of his 89 matches and six of his 20 Major titles. If he crosses the first-round barrier, he'll become the first player to win 80 matches in all four Majors.

The 35-year-old made his breakthrough at Wimbledon in 2011. Three years later, he picked up his second title at SW19 and returned to successfully defend his trophy in 2015, beating Roger Federer in the final on both occasions.

Following a lengthy injury layoff, Djokovic ended his two-year Slam drought at Wimbledon in 2018, beating Kevin Anderson in the final. The Serb then fought from the brink in the 2019 final to script more history at the tournament.

Down two championship points on Federer's serve deep in the fifth set, the then World No. 1 saved them both before eventually triumphing in a historic first fifth-set tiebreak at the grasscourt Major. That made him the first player in 71 years, since Bob Falkenburg (1948), to win Wimbledon after being championship points down.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the competition's 2020 edition, Djokovic returned to complete his first Wimbledon three-peat. He recovered from a set down to beat Matteo Berrettini in the final, forcing an unprecedented three-way tie between Roger Federer and Nadal (20) atop the all-time Grand Slam title leaderboard.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



is the This legendary tale gains yet another chapter. @DjokerNole is the #Wimbledon champion for a sixth time This legendary tale gains yet another chapter.@DjokerNole is the #Wimbledon champion for a sixth time https://t.co/3nTlNNMJY2

A year later, Novak Djokovic will look to move to within one title of all-time leader Nadal (22). His seventh success will move him level with second-placed Pete Sampras on Wimbledon's all-time title leaderboard.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far