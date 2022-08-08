"Happy birthday, Roger Federer!" - Rafa Nadal Academy wishes Swiss player on 41st birthday

Tennis icon Roger Federer received a heart-warming birthday wish from his fellow rival and friend Rafael Nadal's tennis academy on Twitter as the Swiss maestro turns 41 today. Nadal launched his academy, called Rafa Nadal Academy, in 2016 in his place of birth - Manacor in Spain. The academy has so far proven to be a success, with many children enrolled for tennis and schooling.

The kind gesture emphasized the unique relationship between Federer and Nadal as they battled it out on the biggest stages of Grand Slams for so many years. The duo have played in nine Grand Slam finals against each other, with Nadal leading the Major final head-to-head 6-3.

Despite their storied rivalry, the two tennis greats have formed a strong friendship that extends beyond the tennis court.

In February 2020, Federer played Nadal in a charity match in Cape Town, South Africa, with the exhibition event setting a world record for the highest attendance for a tennis match - with more than 51,000 spectators present. It is also worth mentioning that the Swiss player's mother was born in South Africa and Federer is a citizen of the country as well.

Roger Federer has sights set on comeback despite injury struggles

Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2021

It is safe to say that Roger Federer’s battle with injuries over recent years has not gone in his favor. The Swiss maestro has not featured in a tennis match since Wimbledon 2021, where he was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Hubert Hurkacz.

The former World No. 1 has been on the sidelines since, undergoing rehabilitation and training following a third surgery on his right knee. Despite these setbacks, the 41-year-old has his sights set on a return to professional tennis as he targets a comeback at the Laver Cup in London and Swiss Indoors in Basel later this year.

Although there are high hopes of the Swiss Maestro making his return to professional tennis, there are many doubts surrounding the possibility of him winning another Major before he hangs up his racquet.

With young, up-and-coming talents such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, and Carlos Alcaraz to name a few - getting himself back in the mix with those at the top will possibly be one of Federer’s biggest obstacles in his illustrious career to date.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan