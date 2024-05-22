“Happy Birthday Schatzi” - Novak Djokovic's former coach and tennis legend Boris Becker wishes Serb on his 37th birthday

Novak Djokovic's former coach and German Tennis legend Boris Becker wished the Serb on his 37th birthday. Becker coached the World No.1 from December 2013 to December 2016 and the duo won numerous accolades together.

Becker's tennis resume as a player has him widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. But that is not all. The German coached Novak Djokovic for three years, during which the Serb won six Grand Slams, two Nitto ATP Finals, and 14 Masters 1000 titles.

During this term, Becker helped the 37-year-old win the elusive French Open title in 2016, which helped him complete the Career Grand Slam.

Even though the duo ended their partnership in 2016, they share a great relationship. The German is often seen supporting the Serb on his social media platforms.

The 56-year-old wished Novak Djokovic his 37th birthday as he shared a post by Laureus' post where they wished the five-time World Sportsman of the Year, and called him Schatzi, which means sweetheart or darling in German.

"Happy Birthday Schatzi," Becker wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"A few years ago, I thought such records could not be broken ...But there again, Novak Djokovic is pushing the limits" - Boris Becker

The Serb with his 24th Grand Slam

Boris Becker spoke to Eurosport Germany on the 'Das Gelbe vom Ball' in September last year where he said that nothing the Serb achieved surprised him anymore since he had the drive and desire to accomplish more even though he didn't have anything left to prove.

"There is nothing that surprises me about Novak Djokovic anymore," Becker said. "But that at 36 he still has the motivation, that he has the desire, that he has the leisure and invests the time."

"I mean, he doesn't have to prove anything to anyone anymore. I think all of us who love tennis, who also respect him, are a bit speechless," he added.

The German found the World No. 1 equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams remarkable and said he never believed anyone would accomplish this feat until the 37-year-old came along.

"Now he has reached Margaret Court with 24 Grand Slam titles. ... That's quite extraordinary. A few years ago, I thought that such records could not be broken at all, because at some point you are physically and mentally too old for competitive sports. But there again, Novak Djokovic is pushing the limits," Boris Becker said.

Novak Djokovic is gearing up for the upcoming French Open, scheduled to take place From May 26 to June 9.

