"Happy Holi!" - Novak Djokovic wishes fans on the occasion of the festival of colors

Novak Djokovic recently sent good wishes to his fans on the occasion of Holi, the popular Indian festival associated with colors, spring and the triumph of good over evil.

The World No. 1 posted a message on his social media handles to mark the festival.

"Happy Holi! Wishing you all a joyful and safe celebration," Djokovic wrote. "May the festivities bring lots of color and happiness to your lives."

#HappyHoli! Wishing you all a joyful and safe celebration. May the festivities bring lots of color and happiness to your lives ❤️ — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 29, 2021

Holi is one of the biggest festivals in India and other parts of Asia, and is being celebrated on Monday, the 29th of March.

This is not the first time that Novak Djokovic has posted a message to his followers on the occasion of a global festival. Earlier this month, the Serb also sent out a tweet to mark the Persian New Year.

Happy Spring time everyone. Happy #PersianNewYear to all celebrating 🙏🙌 Spring time means clay court time. Time to get those white socks dirty :-) Време је дошлo да се испрљају беле чарапе са шљаком. Радујем се свом “шљакању” које предстоји 🙏👍🎾💪 pic.twitter.com/4FtRaIsZSS — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 22, 2021

Indian tennis stars Sania Mirza and Leander Paes also wished their followers on social media a Happy Holi on Monday.

Happy Holi everyone 👩🏾‍🎨

Have a safe and amazing holi 💜❤️🧡💛💚 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 29, 2021

Wishing everyone a year filled with colour, happiness and love. Happy Holi

🎨🎾 #Holi #FlyingMan pic.twitter.com/H0jKuAyYF6 — Leander Paes OLY (@Leander) March 29, 2021

Kids need to fall in love with the sport, otherwise they will feel burdened: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic during the IPTL event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi in December 2014

Earlier this month, Novak Djokovic spoke to NDTV, a leading Indian news channel, on the occasion of breaking the record of most weeks as World No. 1 in men's tennis. During the interview, the 18-time Major champion was asked what message he wanted to share with upcoming Indian tennis players.

In response, Djokovic stressed on the need to develop a passion for what they are doing. The Serb claimed that even today he is just as eager to the hit the ball across the net as he was when he was a toddler.

"Kids need to fall in love with the sport, otherwise they will feel burdened," Djokovic said at the time. "I still feel the same excitement of holding the tennis racket as I did when I was 4-5 years old."

Novak Djokovic has not played since winning his 18th Major at the Australian Open last month, and is not competing at the ongoing Miami Open either. The 33-year-old is scheduled to return to the tour at the Monte Carlo Masters on clay next month.

Djokovic is now just two short of the current record of 20 Majors, which is jointly held by rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The Serb has stated on more than one occasion that he wishes to end his career with the most Grand Slam singles title in men's tennis.