Roger Federer recently confirmed that he would be paying a visit to the SW19 with his family during the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. He revealed being talked into the trip by his four children Charlene, Myla, Leo, and Lenny.

Federer quit professional tennis in the year 2022 after having amassed a staggering 103 singles titles, including 20 Grand Slams, since 1998. Eight of his Grand Slams came at Wimbledon and he is the most successful male singles player at the grass-court Major.

The Swiss is currently busy promoting the upcoming documentary Federer: Twelve Final Days which documents the last 12 days of his tennis career. It will be available for streaming from Thursday, June 20, onwards on Amazon Prime Video.

Most recently, he attended a screening of the documentary at Leicester Square in London. At the event, he chatted with the media and felt nostalgic.

"I'm missing tennis, of course I am, still playing sometimes, not on the Centre Court but I follow it a lot, I miss it, that’s why I sometimes come back to the game, see my friends and sort of my tennis family," the 42-year-old said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also revealed that he would be holidaying at the SW19 after obliging to his children's demand to be there.

"I'm making plans, kids are pushing me there. I’m happy at home but the kids said ‘No we wanna come to Wimbledon this year, you were last year without us!’, so, hey, then we go to Wimbledon," he said.

The Swiss didn't confirm plans to catch any live action at this year's tournament but reassured of his presence, saying:

"Most likely I'll be there, I don’t know if we’re gonna watch any matches but I’ll be in the Wimbledon village, so try to spot me there."

Roger Federer holds most gentlemen's singles titles at Wimbledon

Roger Federer (Getty)

Roger Federer holds the record of winning eight gentlemen's singles trophies at Wimbledon. He is followed by Novak Djokovic and Pete Sampras in the second place combined with seven titles each.

The Swiss overcame Mark Philippousis 7-6(5), 6-2, 7-6(3) in the first-ever final that he played at the London Major to open his account. He defended his titles for the next two years by defeating Andy Roddick 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3), 6-4 and 6-2, 7-6(2), 6-4 in 2004 and 2005, respectively.

He reigned supreme for two more years with 6-0, 7-6(5), 6-7(2), 6-3 and 7-6(7), 4-6, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-2 wins over Rafael Nadal in the 2006 and 2007 title clashes. He added one more trophy to his bag when he defeated Roddick 5-7, 7-6(6), 7-6(5), 3-6, 16-14 in 2009.

Furthermore, Federer trumped Andy Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 at Centre Court in 2012 before defeating Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 to secure his eighth and final title at Wimbledon.

