Alexander Zverev said that he was glad to win the World Tennis League after enduring a rough year.

The German's 2022 season came to an abrupt end as he suffered a severe ankle injury at the French Open. He featured at the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia before being a part of the Hawks in the World Tennis League in Dubai.

Zverev won both his singles matches against Novak Djokovic and Andreas Seppi in the round-robin to help his team reach the final of the exhibition tournament. Here, the Hawks were up against the Kites, and the former took the lead after Elena Rybakina beat Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-1.

Alexander Zverev lost 6-4, 6-3 to Felix Auger-Aliassime, but his teammates Dominic Thiem and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Holger Rune and Sania Mirza to seal victory for the Hawks.

Zverev said after the final that he was happy to come back to winning ways after enduring a rough year.

“I’m happy that I won something this year. It’s been a rough year for me, obviously I haven’t played in six and a half months, so to finish the year off like that is amazing for me and the whole team," the 25-year-old said.

How did Alexander Zverev fare in 2022

Alexander Zverev in action at the World Tennis League in Dubai

Alexander Zverev won 29 out of his 39 matches in this season's ATP Tour. The German started by winning two out of three matches at the ATP Cup before suffering a fourth-round exit at the Australian Open.

He then reached the final of the Open Sud de France before losing to Alexander Bublik. The 25-year-old ended his summer hard-court season by reaching the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters before losing to Casper Ruud.

Zverev had a pretty good clay-court season, reaching the final of the Madrid Open before losing to Carlos Alcaraz. He also made it to the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open, having been beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas on both occasions.

Zverev was seeded third at the French Open and reached the semifinals before suffering an ankle injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the ATP Tour.

The 25-year-old will start his 2023 season at the United Cup, which will start on December 29. Germany is drawn in Group C of the tournament alongside Czech Republic and the USA, and Zverev will face Jiri Lehecka and Taylor Fritz during the group stages.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes