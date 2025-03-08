"Happy wife, happy life" - Gael Monfils playfully surrenders in lighthearted argument with wife Elina Svitolina over who made the first move

The tennis power couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina are competing at the BNP Paribas Open. They were asked some fun, interesting questions about their dating and married lives, which led to a fun argument.

Ad

Monfils and Svitolina got married in July 2021 and have been one strong couple competing on their respective tours. They have a daughter, named Skai, who was born in October 2022. Monfils is eight years older than Svitolina, despite their age gap, the couple has successfully navigated their married life.

The Frenchman advanced to the second round at the Indian Wells by clinically defeating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-4 and will face 24th seed Sebastian Korda in the next round. On the other hand, Svitolina received a bye in the first round. She won the second round overcoming Ashlyn Krueger in three sets, 6-1, (8) 6-7, 6-3, and will clash against 14th seed Danielle Collins in the third round on March 9.

Ad

Trending

The BNP Paribas Open released a clip on their social media handles, where the couple was asked about who made the first move in their relationship. This question led to a fun-chaotic argument, where Monfils had to accept his defeat in front of his wife. Initially, when the question was asked, Monfils replied:

“It’s tricky, this one because I think I said I love first. But the first move is a little bit tricky to be honest because its about who sent the first text.”

Ad

The 38-year-old accepted that he was the one who confessed in the relationship first, but denied making the first move. To which, Svitolina argued that she never texted him first.

“I didn’t send you any text. What are you talking about (laughing). You text me in New York, you text me in Bejing and in Paris.” she said.

On which Monfils countered:

Ad

“Not the first text.”

Svitolina adamantly replied:

“But the first text exactly.”

Monfils tried to explain himself by putting up a strong case,

“Not the first text. Like, you know in a way that, Hey What’s up? (Both laughs). So first of all, I never text you in New York,” he stated.

Svitolina came up with a new detail:

Ad

“You text me the picture.”

Monfils rejected this point completely,

“I didn’t text you the picture in New york, I didn’t.”

Svitolina used her power and announced a verdict:

“It was not me, 100%”

Monfils feeling helpless in front of his wife, finally surrendering and accepted that he made the first move.

“Apparently, it’s me. (Svitlolina laughs) I take it you know, happy wife, happy life. I take all the credit, and for guys who are watching us, never disagree with your wife. There’s plenty battle that you can win. Tell her you say I love you first, tell her you didn’t text her first, make her happy.”

Ad

Svitolina landed the final punch by saying,

“Pick your battles, pick your fights. (both laughing)”

Married man shared a secret to a happy life with all the other men in the world. He warned them not to argue with their wives and just accept whatever comes in their way if they want to lead a happy, peaceful life.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gael Monfils shared his ultimate dream of having “an unbelievable family” over winning a Grand Slam

Gael Monfils speaking at a press conference - Source: Getty

The 38-year-old French tennis player, Gael Monfils, is competing on the tour for more than two decades but has not been able to win a Grand Slam in all these years. He is considered as one of the greatest showmen on a tennis court due to his unimaginable shotmaking ability and entertaining the crowd with his antics.

Ad

He reached the fourth round of the Australian Open where he went down against Ben Shelton. He retired in the fourth set after three tiring tiebreakers, his body did not allow him to go further in the game.

Monfils defeated the fourth seed Taylor Fritz in the third round. After the victory in a press conference, he shared his goals of life at this stage of his career.

"Win? No! To be honest with you, it's not even a dream to win the tournament. My dream is to be old and healthy! I tell you my dream is to have an unbelievable family! Tennis, it's cool! Of course, you want a gold dream, whatever. But my dream is out there," Monfils said.

As the tennis veteran reaches the twilight phase of his career, his priorities are very much straightened out. His love for the sport remains strong, but his ultimate fulfillment comes from his family, Svitolina and their daughter, Skai. As Monfils continues to compete, he does so with the joy of knowing that his greatest victory lies beyond the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback