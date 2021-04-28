"Hard to argue with someone with 18 Majors" - Rusedski on why Novak Djokovic's Madrid withdrawal makes sense

Greg Rusedski recently took to Twitter to offer his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the 2021 Madrid Masters. Rusedski suggested that fans shouldn't be too worried about Djokovic's decision, as the claycourts in Madrid play differently from those at Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic was last seen in action during a three-set loss to Aslan Karatsev at the Serbia Open. However, many were left surprised when reports emerged on Tuesday that the Serb was planning to skip Madrid.

The news has now been confirmed by the official social media handle of the Madrid Open. Greg Rusedski, however, has played down the significance of the development.

The former US Open finalist believes the bounce and court conditions at the Caja Magica are completely different from those at Roland Garros, which is Djokovic's biggest priority this summer.

"Everyone is talking about Novak Djokovic not playing Madrid," Greg Rusedski wrote on Twitter. "Let’s remember playing in Madrid is nothing like Roland Garros with the bounce and altitude."

Greg Rusedski went on to suggest that Novak Djokovic's new schedule could also include the second claycourt event in Belgrade, which will be held just one week before the French Open. The Brit then pointed out that Djokovic is an 18-time Slam champion, so he probably knows what he is doing.

"Maybe Novak would like to support his home event & try a new lead up schedule. Hard to argue with someone with 18 majors!" Rusedski continued.

Everyone is talking about @DjokerNole not playing Madrid. Let’s remember playing in Madrid is nothing like Roland Garros with the bounce and altitude & maybe Novak would like to support his home event & try a new lead up schedule. Hard to argue with someone with 18 majors! — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) April 28, 2021

"It all depends how far Novak Djokovic goes & maybe he prefers to play matches instead of practice" - Greg Rusedski

Novak Djokovic will turn 34 this year, so a lot of people are unsure if it is advisable to play a tournament right before a Major tournament. One of Greg Rusedski's followers aired a similar query in the replies to his tweet, suggesting that Djokovic was possibly risking his Roland Garros campaign with his new schedule.

Advertisement

But Rusedski responded that the extent of the Serb's exertions will depend on how deep he goes at the Belgrade event. He then added that Djokovic would most likely get an extra rest day in Paris ahead of his opener if he won the title in his hometown.

"It all depends how far he goes & maybe he prefers to play matches instead of practise," Rusedski wrote. "I am sure he will get an extra day rest if he wins the event leading up to RG."