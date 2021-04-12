"Hard to imagine Vajda coaching someone else while I'm still playing" - Novak Djokovic on Rafael Nadal's uncle coaching Auger-Aliassime

Novak Djokovic spoke about a wide range of topics at his press conference ahead of the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters. Djokovic touched upon the news of Rafael Nadal's former coach Toni forming an alliance with Felix Auger-Aliassime, before talking in brief about the bubble life in Monaco.

Novak Djokovic has been working for a long time with his coach Marian Vajda, and many have drawn parallels between that relationship and the one between Rafael Nadal and his uncle Toni. Djokovic claimed it would be odd for him to see Vadja joining forces with a player while he was still competing, the way Toni has with Auger-Aliassime.

The Serb also mentioned that he was not surprised by the news, as Rafael Nadal and Toni hadn't worked together since 2017.

"It's hard to imagine right now Marian Vajda coaching someone else while I'm still playing," Novak Djokovic said. "But, listen, Rafa and Toni haven't been traveling or working together for a few years now. Toni was probably looking for a new challenge; honestly, that didn't surprise me too much."

Novak Djokovic also lavished praise on Felix Auger-Aliassime's shot-making skills and work ethic. He pointed out that the 20-year-old had recently practiced at Rafael Nadal's academy, which might have prompted Toni to take up a new challenge.

"I know Felix has spent quite a bit of time over the past two years training Rafa Academy and getting advice and mentoring from Toni when he was there," Novak Djokovic said. "Toni was probably excited to explore a new project, a new adventure so to speak on the circuit with one of the best young tennis players in the world at the moment. Felix is a great guy. He's someone with a hard-working ethic, which is very important to Toni."

Toni has had his mark with Rafael Nadal for many years, he can bring positive aspects to Felix Auger-Aliassime's game: Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal with his uncle and former coach Toni

Novak Djokovic proceeded to extend his best wishes to the partnership between Rafael Nadal's uncle and Felix Auger-Aliassime, and quipped that it would be nice to see Toni making a return to the tour. The World No. 1 added that Toni could perhaps unlock the young Canadian's potential just the way he did with his nephew.

"I wish them all the best. It's nice to see Toni on tour," Djokovic said. "Obviously he's had his mark with Rafael Nadal for so many years. I feel like he can only bring positive aspects to Felix's game and spirit."

During the interview, Novak Djokovic also spoke about his bubble experience at the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters. Given that the Serb has a private house in the French principality, he doesn't have to be accommodated on the site where the claycourt event is being played.

"It's great that us who are residents here have a chance to sleep at home, for sure," Djokovic said. "We have that housing option. But you have to be in the bubble and basically stay at home and come back, come to the tennis."