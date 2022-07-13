Has Andy Murray ever beaten Roger Federer? All you need to know about the Scot's record against the Swiss maestro

Andy Murray and Roger Federer have had a decorated rivalry, with the Scot winning 11 out of 25 matches against the Swiss. Murray's record against Federer is better compared to that against Rafael Nadal (seven matches won out of 24) and Novak Djokovic (11 out of 36).

Murray's first match against Federer came in the final of the 2005 Thailand Open. The Swiss won the match 6-3, 7-5 to win his 12th title of the year.

Murray then beat him in their next two meetings at Cincinnati and Dubai in 2006 and 2008 respectively.

The two have met in the final of three Grand Slams, the first of which was the US Open in 2008. Federer won the match convincingly in three sets to win the competition for the fifth time on the trot.

Murray secured four successive wins against the Swiss before losing to him in the ATP Finals in 2009 and the Australian Open final in 2010. In the latter, Federer once again triumphed in straight sets.

The third and last Grand Slam final that the duo contested came at Wimbledon in 2012. Murray won the opening set 6-4 but Federer won the next three sets 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 to win his seventh title at the grasscourt Major.

Andy Murray beat Roger Federer to win the Olympic gold in 2012

One of the most special accomplishments of Andy Murray's career came shortly after the Wimbledon final. The Scot reached the gold medal match at the 2012 Olympics in London. Here, he faced Federer at the All England Club and beat him 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 to win the gold medal.

A few months later, Murray defeated the Swiss at a Grand Slam for the very first time, winning 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-2 in the semifinals of the 2013 Australian Open.

This was to be the Brit's last victory over Federer and the Swiss won their next five meetings, with four of them being convincing straight set victories. This included a 6-0, 6-1 drubbing at the ATP Finals in 2014. In the process, the Swiss took the lead in the head-to-head.

Roger Federer and Andy Murray have had a pretty competitive rivalry over the years and many would love to see the two square off against each other once again.

The Swiss will return to action at the Laver Cup and then at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, which takes place in October. If Murray competes there, there might be a chance of him locking horns with Federer for the first time in over seven years.

