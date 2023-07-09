"Has more compassion and integrity in his thumbnail than this tired old hack" - Tennis fans slam journalist for labeling Andy Murray a 'sporting bore'

Tennis fans have not taken kindly to Andy Murray being labeled a "sporting bore" by a journalist for expressing his support for the Just Stop Oil protestors' cause.

Murray suffered a second-round exit at the ongoing 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The former World No. 1 started his campaign with a dominant 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 win over fellow Brit Ryan Peniston.

However, he was unable to progress further as he lost his second-round clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas, with the Greek claiming a 7-6(3), 6-7(2), 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 victory.

On Wednesday, British journalist Julie Burchill penned an opinion piece for 'The Spectator,' titled 'Andy Murray and the unstoppable rise of the sporting bores.'

Referring to the Brit as having joined football legend Gary Lineker and Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton in the brigade of the "Schlock Jocks" or "Poppycock Jocks," Burchill took issue with Murray asserting his support for the Just Stop Oil activists' cause.

"I mean, I agree with the cause – just not always how they go about expressing it. Rather than running on the court, maybe they could do it a different way," Murray had said in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

A fan shared an image of the headline of the article and defended Murray against the accusation by recalling the Brit's survival of the 1996 Dunblane school massacre.

"Andy Murray was a 9-years-old when a man burst into his school and killed 16 of his schoolmates. He had to hide to survive. He’s now a three-time Grand Slam winner and two-time Wimbledon champion. What’s boring? Julie Burchill survived writing for the NME and years of cocaine," the fan tweeted.

Mic Wright is reporting. @brokenbottleboy Andy Murray was a 9-years-old when a man burst into his school and killed 16 of his schoolmates. He had to hide to survive. He’s now a three-time Grand Slam winner and two-time Wimbledon champion. What’s boring?



Julie Burchill survived writing for the NME and years of cocaine. Andy Murray was a 9-years-old when a man burst into his school and killed 16 of his schoolmates. He had to hide to survive. He’s now a three-time Grand Slam winner and two-time Wimbledon champion. What’s boring?Julie Burchill survived writing for the NME and years of cocaine. https://t.co/Yh2HrLSfvy

Another fan lauded the three-time Grand Slam champion's compassion and integrity.

"Andy Murray has more compassion and integrity in his left thumbnail than this tired old hack could ever conceive of experiencing," the fan commented.

Lola Keeley @LolaKeeley_ Mic Wright is reporting. @brokenbottleboy Andy Murray was a 9-years-old when a man burst into his school and killed 16 of his schoolmates. He had to hide to survive. He’s now a three-time Grand Slam winner and two-time Wimbledon champion. What’s boring?



Julie Burchill survived writing for the NME and years of cocaine. Andy Murray was a 9-years-old when a man burst into his school and killed 16 of his schoolmates. He had to hide to survive. He’s now a three-time Grand Slam winner and two-time Wimbledon champion. What’s boring?Julie Burchill survived writing for the NME and years of cocaine. https://t.co/Yh2HrLSfvy Andy Murray has more compassion and integrity in his left thumbnail than this tired old hack could ever conceive of experiencing twitter.com/brokenbottlebo… Andy Murray has more compassion and integrity in his left thumbnail than this tired old hack could ever conceive of experiencing twitter.com/brokenbottlebo…

Here are a few more fan reactions:

small robots @smolrobots Mic Wright is reporting. @brokenbottleboy Andy Murray was a 9-years-old when a man burst into his school and killed 16 of his schoolmates. He had to hide to survive. He’s now a three-time Grand Slam winner and two-time Wimbledon champion. What’s boring?



Julie Burchill survived writing for the NME and years of cocaine. Andy Murray was a 9-years-old when a man burst into his school and killed 16 of his schoolmates. He had to hide to survive. He’s now a three-time Grand Slam winner and two-time Wimbledon champion. What’s boring?Julie Burchill survived writing for the NME and years of cocaine. https://t.co/Yh2HrLSfvy I'll never understand why people expect elite athletes to be charismatic celebrities. Yes, there are many who retired and went on to be presenters, pundits, etc. but they're the exception, not the rule. twitter.com/brokenbottlebo… I'll never understand why people expect elite athletes to be charismatic celebrities. Yes, there are many who retired and went on to be presenters, pundits, etc. but they're the exception, not the rule. twitter.com/brokenbottlebo…

Heather Massey 'Human rights are not negotiable' @HeatherMassey2

We could do with a few more like him. @brokenbottleboy He is a lovely man. He stands up for women, both his colleagues 'Oh you mean I'm the first man to .... I'm sure Serena did it before me', and Nazanin amongst others.We could do with a few more like him. @brokenbottleboy He is a lovely man. He stands up for women, both his colleagues 'Oh you mean I'm the first man to .... I'm sure Serena did it before me', and Nazanin amongst others.We could do with a few more like him.

💙MadoE @MadoE007

I am not surprised she can't bear it. @brokenbottleboy Poor Julie. Imagine having the discipline to work very hard to excel at your sport, and at the same time having a normal life and sticking to your moral principles and be a decent person.I am not surprised she can't bear it. @brokenbottleboy Poor Julie. Imagine having the discipline to work very hard to excel at your sport, and at the same time having a normal life and sticking to your moral principles and be a decent person. I am not surprised she can't bear it.

Bob 🚩🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇵🇸🇾🇪 @atypicalbob



And won the titles which mattered.



An genuine, historical sporting icon.



Julie Burchill is an standard eighties radical.



A disappointment. Mic Wright is reporting. @brokenbottleboy Andy Murray was a 9-years-old when a man burst into his school and killed 16 of his schoolmates. He had to hide to survive. He’s now a three-time Grand Slam winner and two-time Wimbledon champion. What’s boring?



Julie Burchill survived writing for the NME and years of cocaine. Andy Murray was a 9-years-old when a man burst into his school and killed 16 of his schoolmates. He had to hide to survive. He’s now a three-time Grand Slam winner and two-time Wimbledon champion. What’s boring?Julie Burchill survived writing for the NME and years of cocaine. https://t.co/Yh2HrLSfvy Andy Murray played in the greatest era in the history of all sport.And won the titles which mattered.An genuine, historical sporting icon.Julie Burchill is an standard eighties radical.A disappointment. twitter.com/brokenbottlebo… Andy Murray played in the greatest era in the history of all sport. And won the titles which mattered. An genuine, historical sporting icon. Julie Burchill is an standard eighties radical. A disappointment. twitter.com/brokenbottlebo…

Sean Murricane @SeanMurricane @brokenbottleboy The “is Andy Murray boring?” Discourse fully played out about 12 years ago, they always lean back into the classics @brokenbottleboy The “is Andy Murray boring?” Discourse fully played out about 12 years ago, they always lean back into the classics

Janice Mills @citzgirl @brokenbottleboy Oh to have have more such " boring" men then.A man who succeeded at top of his game,a husband and loving father,a supporter of equal rights and inclusion . @brokenbottleboy Oh to have have more such " boring" men then.A man who succeeded at top of his game,a husband and loving father,a supporter of equal rights and inclusion .

Dodge @seidodge Mic Wright is reporting. @brokenbottleboy Andy Murray was a 9-years-old when a man burst into his school and killed 16 of his schoolmates. He had to hide to survive. He’s now a three-time Grand Slam winner and two-time Wimbledon champion. What’s boring?



Julie Burchill survived writing for the NME and years of cocaine. Andy Murray was a 9-years-old when a man burst into his school and killed 16 of his schoolmates. He had to hide to survive. He’s now a three-time Grand Slam winner and two-time Wimbledon champion. What’s boring?Julie Burchill survived writing for the NME and years of cocaine. https://t.co/Yh2HrLSfvy Murray isn’t boring in any way. Outspoken on many issues, seems to have a decent sense of humour. No idea who Julie Burchill is but I’d guess she doesn’t agree with Murray on one of his beliefs twitter.com/brokenbottlebo… Murray isn’t boring in any way. Outspoken on many issues, seems to have a decent sense of humour. No idea who Julie Burchill is but I’d guess she doesn’t agree with Murray on one of his beliefs twitter.com/brokenbottlebo…

HappyToast★ @IamHappyToast @brokenbottleboy "Why aren't professional sports people focused on being car crash celebrities?" Absolute mystery @brokenbottleboy "Why aren't professional sports people focused on being car crash celebrities?" Absolute mystery

DocCottle @CottleDoc @brokenbottleboy 3 time grand slam winner, 2 Olympic golds and 46 ATP titles all during the era of the 3 greatest tennis players of all time - hard to argue against him being Britains greatest ever sportsperson 🤷‍♂️ @brokenbottleboy 3 time grand slam winner, 2 Olympic golds and 46 ATP titles all during the era of the 3 greatest tennis players of all time - hard to argue against him being Britains greatest ever sportsperson 🤷‍♂️

Jill Hayward @frdragonspouse @brokenbottleboy He's not boring. His refreshingly deadpan (but often funny) media replies are something that screeching attention-seekers can't compute. @brokenbottleboy He's not boring. His refreshingly deadpan (but often funny) media replies are something that screeching attention-seekers can't compute.

How Andy Murray's defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon 2023 played out

Andy Murray exits Wimbledon 2023

On Thursday, Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas' second round clash at Wimbledon 2023 commenced in thrilling fashion, with the Greek narrowly edging out Murray in the opening set tiebreak.

However, the Brit remained unfazed as he claimed the second and third sets before the match was suspended in accordance with the 11 pm curfew.

When play resumed on Friday, Tsitsipas delivered a clinical performance to equal the scores and force a decider. He broke Murray's serve early to take control of the fifth set before recording a hard fought 7-6(3), 6-7(2), 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 win.

Following his win over Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Laslo Djere 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4 to advance to the fourth round of Wimbledon for the second time in his career.

The Greek will be up against Christopher Eubanks for a spot in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Poll : 0 votes