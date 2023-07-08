Wimbledon 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Christopher Eubanks

Date: July 10, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Wimbledon.

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Christopher Eubanks in the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Monday.

Tsitsipas needed five sets to get past Grand Slam champions Dominic Thiem and Andy Murray to reach the third round. He was up against Laslo Djere for a place in the fourth round.

The two were neck and neck in the first set, but it was Djere who blinked first in the end. He served to stay in the set at 5-4, but Tsitsipas broke his serve to take the set. The Greek then fell behind 2-0 in the second set. But he not only managed to level the score, he also went on to clinch the set by doing well in the tie-break.

A lone break of serve in the third set proved to be enough for Tsitsipas to win the match 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-4. He has now made it to the fourth round here for the first time since 2018.

Eubanks defeated Thiago Monteiro in the first round and then scored an upset win over home favorite Cameron Norrie. He faced Christopher O'Connell in the third round. Aside from a solitary lapse during one of their service games, the two remained quite steady on serve in the first set.

Eubanks managed to capture the set by coming out on top in the tie-break. Neither player got close to a break point in the second set, which was then won by the American in the tie-break.

The third set went to a tie-break as well, but not before O'Connell saving a couple of match points on his own serve at 6-5 in the process. The American once again gained the upper hand in the tie-break to win the match 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head is deadlocked at 0-0 for now.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Christopher Eubanks odds

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Tsitsipas' win over Djere marked his first straight-sets victory of the tournament. The Greek won 82% of his first serve points, while hitting 26 winners against 19 unforced errors.

Eubanks' produced another display of a strong serving performance to defeat O'Connell and reach the fourth round of a Major for the first time in his career. The American has blasted at least 20 aces across all three of his matches here so far.

Eubanks' will be aiming to produce similar numbers against Tsitsipas as well to win some free points. Both have a one-handed backhand, though the American is more steady with it and uses it to strike some clean winners.

Eubanks is also on an eight-match winning streak, having won the Mallorca Open last week. With momentum on his side, he's certainly capable of scoring another upset win. Tsitsipas has been a little shaky so far, so if the American doesn't let the occasion get to him, he could advance further.

Pick: Christopher Eubanks to win in four sets.

