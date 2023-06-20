"Has more to do with gossip & soap opera" - Stefanos Tsitsipas 'disappointed' with Netflix's coverage of Wimbledon controversy with Nick Kyrgios

Stefanos Tsitsipas has revealed his true feelings about being featured alongside Nick Kyrgios in the upcoming 'Break Point' release.

The second part of Netflix’s tennis documentary series 'Break Point' is set for release on June 21. The first two episodes will revolve around the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, and emphasis will be placed on Nick Kyrgios’ run to his maiden Grand Slam final.

The episodes will also feature Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek was initially expected to be one of the biggest stars of the series. He, however, will likely play the second fiddle to Kyrgios’ run to the final, thanks to their drama-filled third-round clash, which went in the Aussie’s favor.

“If that's the case, then that's the way it is. I had behavior issues in this match. I wasn't used to such things before,” Tsitsipas said recently, as per Eurosport. “I don't mind if the episode comes out and the wound sort of opens up again.”

The match saw Stefanos Tsitsipas embittered by his opponent’s “bullying.” Nick Kyrgios also asked for the former World No. 3 to be defaulted after he hit a ball into the crowd in frustration.

“How I dealt with that in the match was totally immature,” he said. “He got into my head, which other players don't really get. But I understood that and am aware that such things can happen again in the future. I know how to deal with it. That's good.”

While the two-time Grand Slam finalist vouched for his self-growth since his Wimbledon match with Nick Kyrgios, he expressed his unhappiness with Netflix’s focus on the drama.

“I'm not a big fan of the whole production. They could have done a significantly better job, to be honest. I'm a bit disappointed there. What we get here has more to do with gossip and soap opera. That doesn't belong there in my opinion,” he said.

“It just feels more like a reality TV show,” he added, laughing.

The two-time Monte-Carlo Masters champion revealed that he has made peace with the series’ viewpoint, as the players themselves had given the green light.

“But they like the drama, they want the drama, so let them do it. We gave them permission, they are in full control. And we learn from our mistakes, I think,” he said.

"They will say exactly the same thing" – Stefanos Tsitsipas on his colleagues' opinion on Netflix's Break Point

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios at the Diriyah Tennis Cup in December 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas suggested that the Netflix series missed the mark, and should have instead focused on the players’ personal struggles in pursuit of glory, rather than delving into the drama.

“It's less about diving deeper into the sport and showing the adversity, the deprivation, the problems or the pain. Of course, there are passages in which this is presented a bit. But I think these things should be brought much more into focus. That's what it's really about,” he said.

The Greek also stated that his colleagues will echo his feelings about Break Point’s production.

“I'm not the only one who sees it that way either. If you ask other players, they will say exactly the same thing,” he said.

The final five episodes of Netflix’s 'Break Point' season 1 will focus on Nick Kyrgios, Ajla Tomljanovic, Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz and their respective runs at Wimbledon, the US Open and the World Tour Finals.

Poll : 0 votes