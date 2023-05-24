Tennis fans are outraged with the inclusion of the controversial Nick Kyrgios in the upcoming second part of the first season of Netflix’s tennis documentary series, Break Point.
On Wednesday, May 24, the release date as well as the cast for the upcoming five episodes of Break Point were announced.
The first five episodes of season 1 of the Netflix documentary series were released in January this year. They featured Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Ajla Tomljanovic, Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz, Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Casper Ruud, and Felix Auger-Aliassime.
The final five episodes are set for a June 21 release and will be featuring a repeat cast of Nick Kyrgios, Ajla Tomljanovic, Taylor Fritz, and Ons Jabeur. There will be the addition of Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe, and Aryna Sabalenka.
It is worth noting that the Australian duo of Tomljanovic and Kyrgios will be taking centerstage in two episodes each this time around. This is in addition to their respective episodes in part one.
This news left the tennis fans unimpressed and they criticized the makers for including a highly controversial personality such as Nick Kyrgios. This is due to the Australian's chequered personal history and his association in public mine with abusive behavior.
“I’m lowkey surprised with the little coverage real talent and success is getting on Netflix Breakpoint. This series is not for tennis enthusiasts, it’s to draw new people to watch whatever the execs thought was enticing. Sadly, they think NK is,” one disappointed fan said.
“This makes me sick. nothing will ever change and they’ll just keep advertising and supporting these abusers forever,” another fan remarked.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans. Many commented upon the other aspects of the show as well:
Nick Kyrgios and Ajla Tomljanovic are yet to kick off their 2023 season
Nick Kyrgios and Ajla Tomljanovic will highlight the opening episode of Break Point season 1’s part two, revolving around Wimbledon - titled 'Belonging'.
Kyrgios, who was the runner-up in SW19 last year, will also be included in a second episode, titled 'Saints and Sinners', focusing on the same tournament.
Ajla Tomljanovic, meanwhile, will have one episode - titled 'Fairytale in New York' - dedicated entirely to her US Open campaign. There, she became Serena Williams’ final career opponent by knocking her out in the third round.
With these two gaining the spotlight in three of the 10 episodes, Kyrgios and Tomljanovic are going to have the most screen time in the first season of Netflix’s Break Point.
They, however, are more than likely to not get screen time in at least the first five episodes of the recently announced season 2. The Australian duo have been absent on tour and are yet to kick off their 2023 season, owing to their respective knee surgeries.
While Ajla Tomljanovic is expected to make a comeback at the upcoming French Open, Nick Krygios recently pulled out of the event. The 28-year-old hasn’t announced a return date since.