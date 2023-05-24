Tennis fans are outraged with the inclusion of the controversial Nick Kyrgios in the upcoming second part of the first season of Netflix’s tennis documentary series, Break Point.

On Wednesday, May 24, the release date as well as the cast for the upcoming five episodes of Break Point were announced.

The first five episodes of season 1 of the Netflix documentary series were released in January this year. They featured Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Ajla Tomljanovic, Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz, Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Casper Ruud, and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The final five episodes are set for a June 21 release and will be featuring a repeat cast of Nick Kyrgios, Ajla Tomljanovic, Taylor Fritz, and Ons Jabeur. There will be the addition of Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe, and Aryna Sabalenka.

It is worth noting that the Australian duo of Tomljanovic and Kyrgios will be taking centerstage in two episodes each this time around. This is in addition to their respective episodes in part one.

This news left the tennis fans unimpressed and they criticized the makers for including a highly controversial personality such as Nick Kyrgios. This is due to the Australian's chequered personal history and his association in public mine with abusive behavior.

“I’m lowkey surprised with the little coverage real talent and success is getting on Netflix Breakpoint. This series is not for tennis enthusiasts, it’s to draw new people to watch whatever the execs thought was enticing. Sadly, they think NK is,” one disappointed fan said.

"This makes me sick. nothing will ever change and they'll just keep advertising and supporting these abusers forever," another fan remarked.

“This makes me sick. nothing will ever change and they’ll just keep advertising and supporting these abusers forever,” another fan remarked.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans. Many commented upon the other aspects of the show as well:



6. Belonging (W'don ft. Tomljanovic and Kyrgios)



7. Saints and Sinners (W'on ft. Jabeur and Kyrgios)



8. Fairytale in New York (USO ft. Tomljanovic)



9. Under Pressure (USO ft. Swiatek and Tiafoe)



"I propose they rename the series to "The Nick Kyrgios Show"."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans. Many commented upon the other aspects of the show as well:

M @followdaisy James Gray @jamesgraysport Break Point schedule



6. Belonging (W'don ft. Tomljanovic and Kyrgios)



7. Saints and Sinners (W'on ft. Jabeur and Kyrgios)



8. Fairytale in New York (USO ft. Tomljanovic)



9. Under Pressure (USO ft. Swiatek and Tiafoe)



"The rat is still included. 🤢"

f🌸 @konidasu James Gray @jamesgraysport Break Point schedule



6. Belonging (W'don ft. Tomljanovic and Kyrgios)



7. Saints and Sinners (W'on ft. Jabeur and Kyrgios)



8. Fairytale in New York (USO ft. Tomljanovic)



9. Under Pressure (USO ft. Swiatek and Tiafoe)



"you have an episode called Saints and Sinners and it's not featuring Jannik ???"

millie @milliewatchesf1 James Gray @jamesgraysport Break Point schedule



6. Belonging (W'don ft. Tomljanovic and Kyrgios)



7. Saints and Sinners (W'on ft. Jabeur and Kyrgios)



8. Fairytale in New York (USO ft. Tomljanovic)



9. Under Pressure (USO ft. Swiatek and Tiafoe)



"when will they realise we dont care abt kyrgios, tomljanovic or fritz 💀 we want actual stars on tour or idk young and upcoming players that we can get to know more"

zuzi ˚* @luvmywolfs we want actual stars on tour or idk young and upcoming players that we can get to know more James Gray @jamesgraysport Break Point schedule



6. Belonging (W'don ft. Tomljanovic and Kyrgios)



7. Saints and Sinners (W'on ft. Jabeur and Kyrgios)



8. Fairytale in New York (USO ft. Tomljanovic)



9. Under Pressure (USO ft. Swiatek and Tiafoe)



"The last thing I need is to re-live that Wimb match where their "star" is bullying everyone around, yet thinks he didn't do anything wrong. No thanks."

Gerda Pardiac @GerdaPardiac



No thanks. James Gray @jamesgraysport Break Point schedule



6. Belonging (W'don ft. Tomljanovic and Kyrgios)



7. Saints and Sinners (W'on ft. Jabeur and Kyrgios)



8. Fairytale in New York (USO ft. Tomljanovic)



9. Under Pressure (USO ft. Swiatek and Tiafoe)



"we will be seated only to watch iga"

ca @whatevaimhere James Gray @jamesgraysport Break Point schedule



6. Belonging (W'don ft. Tomljanovic and Kyrgios)



7. Saints and Sinners (W'on ft. Jabeur and Kyrgios)



8. Fairytale in New York (USO ft. Tomljanovic)



9. Under Pressure (USO ft. Swiatek and Tiafoe)



"So Tsitsipas, who has been the highest ranked male 'featured player' throughout most of the series, and the most accomplished, does not get his own episode? But Kyrgios who was never top 10 gets three episodes and Tomljanovic who was never top 30 gets three episodes as well?!"

GrammatikopoulouFans @ValentiniGrFans



But Kyrgios who was never top 10 gets three episodes and Tomljanovic who was never top 30 gets three episodes as well?! James Gray @jamesgraysport Break Point schedule



6. Belonging (W'don ft. Tomljanovic and Kyrgios)



7. Saints and Sinners (W'on ft. Jabeur and Kyrgios)



8. Fairytale in New York (USO ft. Tomljanovic)



9. Under Pressure (USO ft. Swiatek and Tiafoe)



"Kyrgios getting 2 episodes, i actually wanna vomit"

Jordan Holt @JordanHolt23 James Gray @jamesgraysport Break Point schedule



6. Belonging (W'don ft. Tomljanovic and Kyrgios)



7. Saints and Sinners (W'on ft. Jabeur and Kyrgios)



8. Fairytale in New York (USO ft. Tomljanovic)



9. Under Pressure (USO ft. Swiatek and Tiafoe)



"Does Tomljanovic have some blackmail on the producers…. Why is she featured so much. They don't understand what people want to see. If you want younger people interested in the sport you need to include people that are on fire. This ain't it."

BIDI BIDI BUM BUM @layla_job James Gray @jamesgraysport Break Point schedule



6. Belonging (W'don ft. Tomljanovic and Kyrgios)



7. Saints and Sinners (W'on ft. Jabeur and Kyrgios)



8. Fairytale in New York (USO ft. Tomljanovic)



9. Under Pressure (USO ft. Swiatek and Tiafoe)



"who did nk and ajla pay to get 3 episodes each 💀"

mady @theWAGproject twitter.com/jamesgraysport… James Gray @jamesgraysport Break Point schedule



6. Belonging (W'don ft. Tomljanovic and Kyrgios)



7. Saints and Sinners (W'on ft. Jabeur and Kyrgios)



8. Fairytale in New York (USO ft. Tomljanovic)



9. Under Pressure (USO ft. Swiatek and Tiafoe)



"How are they going to shoehorn NK into Break Point 2023 when he hasn't played, also making us watch him to watch Jabeur is a crime"

abbiemc @abbiemc James Gray @jamesgraysport Break Point schedule



6. Belonging (W'don ft. Tomljanovic and Kyrgios)



7. Saints and Sinners (W'on ft. Jabeur and Kyrgios)



8. Fairytale in New York (USO ft. Tomljanovic)



9. Under Pressure (USO ft. Swiatek and Tiafoe)



"??? where the fuck is stefanos and why is there so much nk"

mimi🧍🏻‍♀️| rafa ❤️‍🩹 @rafastefbaes James Gray @jamesgraysport Break Point schedule



6. Belonging (W'don ft. Tomljanovic and Kyrgios)



7. Saints and Sinners (W'on ft. Jabeur and Kyrgios)



8. Fairytale in New York (USO ft. Tomljanovic)



9. Under Pressure (USO ft. Swiatek and Tiafoe)



"World #1 Iga Swiatek (21 yrs) does not even get her own episode while Domestic Abuser, on-court bully & part-time tennis player Kyrgios (28 yrs) gets 3 episodes?! What a flop show. The 1st installment was so boring & bad. When will tennis get proper representation & fair…"

LavanyaSingerDinesh🌺 @LavanyaVocalist @jamesgraysport World #1 Iga Swiatek (21 yrs) does not even get her own episode while Domestic Abuser, on-court bully & part-time tennis player Kyrgios (28 yrs) gets 3 episodes?! What a flop show. The 1st installment was so boring & bad. When will tennis get proper representation & fair… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @jamesgraysport World #1 Iga Swiatek (21 yrs) does not even get her own episode while Domestic Abuser, on-court bully & part-time tennis player Kyrgios (28 yrs) gets 3 episodes?! What a flop show. The 1st installment was so boring & bad. When will tennis get proper representation & fair… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Nick Kyrgios and Ajla Tomljanovic are yet to kick off their 2023 season

Kyrgios and Tomljanovic in Indian Wells in 2017

Nick Kyrgios and Ajla Tomljanovic will highlight the opening episode of Break Point season 1’s part two, revolving around Wimbledon - titled 'Belonging'.

Kyrgios, who was the runner-up in SW19 last year, will also be included in a second episode, titled 'Saints and Sinners', focusing on the same tournament.

Ajla Tomljanovic, meanwhile, will have one episode - titled 'Fairytale in New York' - dedicated entirely to her US Open campaign. There, she became Serena Williams’ final career opponent by knocking her out in the third round.

With these two gaining the spotlight in three of the 10 episodes, Kyrgios and Tomljanovic are going to have the most screen time in the first season of Netflix’s Break Point.

They, however, are more than likely to not get screen time in at least the first five episodes of the recently announced season 2. The Australian duo have been absent on tour and are yet to kick off their 2023 season, owing to their respective knee surgeries.

While Ajla Tomljanovic is expected to make a comeback at the upcoming French Open, Nick Krygios recently pulled out of the event. The 28-year-old hasn’t announced a return date since.

