“Has inspired me in many ways, showed how to carry yourself on the court with dignity” - Novak Djokovic on Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic has heaped praise on Roger Federer, calling the Swiss star an inspiration for both himself and a generation of tennis players.

Along with Rafael Nadal, the Serb and the Swiss have dominated the men’s tennis circuit for nearly two decades now. In the last 18 years, 63 out of 75 men's singles Grand Slams have been won by the trio.

They have won 16 of the last 17 Australian Open trophies, 17 of the last 18 French Open titles, 17 of the last 19 Wimbledon Championships and 12 of the last 18 US Open trophies.

In a 2020 interview with Graham Bensinger, Djokovic said that the Big 3 have always pushed each other to become better. He also credited Federer for inspiring him and showing him how to be a better player and person.

“Well, we still do, we still push each other, we still drive each other to be the best we could possibly be with the tennis racquet on the court,” he said.

“Roger has inspired me in many ways. Roger has particularly showed, not just me but all the generations after him, how efficiently and smartly you can train and organize your private and professional life in order to thrive, in order to be your best self, in order to be a champion. How to, you know, carry yourself on the court with dignity and everything,” he added.

Novak Djokovic's 2022 US Open participation up in the air

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2021 US Open.

While it's still possible for Novak Djokovic to arrive in the USA and compete at the US Open this year, it remains unlikely that he will compete in the year's final Major.

As of this moment, the Serb is barred from entering the USA as the country’s travel rules require non-citizens entering its borders to be doubly vaccinated against COVID-19, something the 35-year-old has repeatedly said he was unwilling to do.

There is, however, a small chance that he will compete in the year's final Grand Slam thanks to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) significantly relaxing of its COVID-19 regulations for American citizens.

Nicole Saphier, MD @NBSaphierMD A big update from @CDCgov today is the CDC recommendations no longer differentiate based on a person’s vaccination status - acknowledging breakthrough infections are common, and taking natural immunity into consideration. A big update from @CDCgov today is the CDC recommendations no longer differentiate based on a person’s vaccination status - acknowledging breakthrough infections are common, and taking natural immunity into consideration.

The most recent CDC guidelines state that there will be no distinction (for US citizens) between those who have had vaccinations and those who have not. This has given the 22-time Major winner and his fans hope that the CDC will extend this change in rules to non-citizens as well before the end of the month.

