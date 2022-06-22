Has Roger Federer beaten Rafael Nadal on clay? All you need to know about his record against his rival on the surface

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have forged one of the greatest rivalries in tennis history. The two greats of the game locked horns on clay 16 times, with the Swiss managing to win just two matches.

The first time Federer beat Nadal on clay came in the final of the 2007 Hamburg Masters. The Swiss, ranked No. 1 in the world at the time, beat three Spaniards - Juan Carlos Ferrero, David Ferrer and Carlos Moya - en route to the final.

Nadal beat three of his compatriots before defeating Lleyton Hewitt in straight sets to set up yet another clash with Federer in the final.

Here, the Spaniard won the first set 6-2 against Federer. However, the Swiss bounced back strongly and dominated the next two sets to win them 6-2, 6-0.

Federer thus broke Nadal's 81-match winning streak on clay and won his 13th Masters 1000 title. This remains the only time the Swiss has bageled the Spaniard on clay.

Roger Federer's second and final win over Nadal on clay came in another final, this time at the Madrid Open in 2009. The Swiss beat Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 6-4 to book his place in the title clash.

Nadal had to save a few match points against Novak Djokovic to beat him 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(9) and reach the final. Federer beat the King of Clay 6-4, 6-4 to win his first Masters 1000 title since the Cincinnati Masters in 2007.

The two icons of the game have faced each other on 40 occasions, with their first meeting coming in the third round of the Miami Masters in 2004.

As of now, Nadal leads the head-to-head 24-16, with their last meeting coming in the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2019. Federer defeated Nadal 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach his 12th Wimbledon final.

The two have locked horns in nine Grand Slam finals, with Nadal winning six finals and Federer winning three

Roger Federer never won a Grand Slam match against Rafael Nadal on clay

Roger Federer lost all of his Grand Slam matches against Rafael Nadal on clay

While Roger Federer won two matches against Nadal on clay, the Spaniard dominated against him on the surface on most occasions. The two faced one another at the French Open on six occasions and the King of Clay has won every encounter.

The 2008 final was notably one-sided with Nadal winning 6-3, 6-1, 6-0.

