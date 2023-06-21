"Has spent more time on a grass court this year than Casper Ruud" - Tennis fans gush over Roger Federer sighting at Halle

Roger Federer, one of the greatest grasscourt players of all time, made an appearance at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, which left tennis fans gushing on social media.

It was announced in May that Federer will make a special appearance at the Halle Open. The tournament stated that June 21 will be "Roger Federer Day" on which the Swiss legend will be honored on the center court.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was indeed honored at Halle as the event celebrated its 30th anniversary. Federer is a record ten-time champion at the grasscourt event.

Tennis fans enjoyed seeing Federer once again after he announced his retirement in 2022. Tennis journalist Bastien Fachan joked that Federer has spent more time on grass than Casper Ruud, who is yet to play a warm-up tournament in the build-up to Wimbledon 2023.

"Roger Federer has spent more time on a grass court this year than Casper Ruud," wrote Fachan on social media.

Ruud hasn't competed on the tour after losing to Novak Djokovic, 6-7(1), 3-6, 5-7, in the final of the 2023 French Open. In contrast, after his 2022 Roland Garros final loss against Rafael Nadal, Ruud competed in the Queen's Club Championships, where he lost to Ryan Peniston in the first round.

Here are some more tennis fans' reactions to Federer's appearance in Halle:

Roger Federer on the GOAT race: As long as Rafael Nadal is still playing, you can't answer that definitively

During his appearance at the Halle Open, Roger Federer was asked to name the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) tennis player.

With Novak Djokovic winning a record 23rd Grand Slam at Roland Garros this year in mind, Federer said:

"What he (Djokovic) has achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient. But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, too, you can't answer that definitively yet," Federer explained.

Djokovic can continue to make his case for the undisputed tennis GOAT at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he can tie Federer's record tally with his eighth singles title. He could also break Margaret Court and Serena Williams' record of 23 Grand Slam titles.

Roger Federer had previously announced that he will be making a guest appearance at Wimbledon, which starts on July 3.

