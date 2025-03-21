"Hate talking about Coco Gauff critically" - Serena Williams' ex-coach coach Rennae Stubbs hesitantly reveals 2 aspects affecting American's success

Serena Williams’ former coach, Rennae Stubbs, has revealed the key reasons behind Coco Gauff’s poor start to the 2025 season. Gauff, ranked third in the world, has only won two of her last six matches and is yet to win a title this year.

Gauff’s best performance of the year was reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, but she has endured a slump since. She lost in the first round of the Qatar Open and Dubai Tennis Championships before exiting the BNP Paribas Open in the Round of 16.

Stubbs, who holds Gauff in high regard, said the 21-year-old was struggling with her serve and forehand action and failing to adapt to the outdoor conditions. On her podcast “The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast”, she said (36:30 onwards):

“Her technique fails under pressure at times and when you're playing outdoors and a lot of her success, at the end of last year and even at the beginning of this year, was played indoors. There's no wind, sun and no variables. When you have a technique that's questionable at times, whether it's second serve, the service motion or the service grip and the forehand, it's like when there's wind and when natural things are going on around you, it affects your game more.”

Stubbs added that as Gauff lives and practices in the Delray Beach area, she should get used to the typically windy conditions there.

“I adore Coco Gauff, I think she's the nicest kid. She is so personable when you see her. I hate talking about her critically because I think she's just such a special person. But it is my job to also try and teach people why she doesn't have the success that they think she should. That's why the technique on her forehand and stuff is always going to be a problem for her going forward,” Stubbs added.

The former World No. 1 in doubles and six-time doubles Grand Slam champion continued that the Miami Open is a great opportunity for Coco Gauff to find her footing before the claycourt season begins.

“She's going to have unbelievable support here in Miami and maybe this is the breakthrough that she needs going into the clay, which we know she plays well on. It's going to be a work in progress with her forehand and serve going forward for the rest of her career,” Stubbs said.

Coco Gauff faces Maria Sakkari in Miami Open R3

Coco Gauff is the women's World No. 3 tennis player as per the latest WTA rankings. Source: Getty

Coco Gauff got a bye in the first round of the Miami Open and began her campaign against fellow American Sofia Kenin. Gauff handed Kenin two bagels to seal a commanding 6-0, 6-0 win.

The 21-year-old American will face Maria Sakkari in the third round. Gauff will head into the contest high on momentum and will also find confidence in beating Sakkari 10 days ago at the BNP Paribas Open.

Gauff eased to a 7-6 (1), 6-2 win over the Greek and will hope to clinch a similar result at the Miami Open as she inches closer to her first title of the season.

