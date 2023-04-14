"Have lowered their heads in front of China, shameful" - Tennis fans lament WTA's decision to resume events despite uncertainty over Peng Shuai

Tennis fans have expressed their views regarding the WTA tour's return to China after four years, amidst the unresolved issues surrounding Peng Shuai.
Tennis tournaments in China were initially discontinued due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. But in late 2021, the WTA announced its decision to boycott the events held in the country, owing to Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai’s sexual abuse allegations and the rising questions over her alleged disappearance.
However, on Thursday, April 13, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon announced in a statement that the women’s tournaments will return to China in September 2023, despite the lack of cooperation regarding the investigation around Peng Shuai.
“The stance that we took at the time was appropriate. And we stand by that. But 16 months into this, we’re convinced that our requests will not be met. And to continue with the same strategy doesn’t make sense. So we needed to look at a different approach,” Steve Simon said.
"With this, our members believe it’s time to resume the mission in China, where we believe we can continue to make a positive difference, as we have for the last 20 years, while at the same time, making sure that Peng Shuai is not forgotten. By returning, hopefully more progress can be made," he added.
The statement did not sit well with most tennis fans who criticized the WTA for not staying true to its word and prioritizing financial profits over moral standing.
“Another way of saying ‘…based on the realisation that the tour’s demands concerning Peng were not going to be met’ is ‘we have climbed down because we are weak, want the money and have no moral standing’. Leadership at its worse,” one individual said.
Several others blasted the organization for its seemingly superficial stance. One fan alleged that the WTA merely piggybacked on the pre-existing cancelation of tournaments in China in place due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It gets so clear now that their Peng campaign was pure opportunism, because already due to covid they were not going to be able to host tournaments in China. Had Peng not disappeared, no tournaments would've been played anyway. Just a chance to make a strong impression,” one person said.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:
The 2022 WTA Finals witnessed an underwhelming turnup in Fort Worth, Texas
Due to the cancelation of numerous tennis tournaments in China, the WTA faced the tough task of reorganizing its calendar and conducting discontinued tournaments elsewhere.
Notably, the 10-year contract to organize the year-end championships in Shenzhen, starting in 2019, did not pan out as planned. While the venue’s inaugural edition went off without a hitch and witnessed a great response, the following years were laden with cancelations due to COVID-19 restrictions and the Peng Shuai-related boycotts.
The WTA Finals thus experimented with venues in 2021 and 2022. While its Guadalajara location in 2021 was a successful one, the tournament’s most recent venue in Fort Worth, Texas saw an underwhelming turn-up, further prompting the organization to resume its events in China.
The 2023 year-end Finals are now expected to be held in Shenzhen as part of the initial 10-year contract.