Although Peng Shuai's safety and well-being were the reasons stated by the WTA Tour in December 2021 to suspend events in China, the decision was overturned on Thursday, April 13, without any progress in the investigation.

Shuai, 37, is a three-time Olympic gold medalist who also won two Grand Slam titles in the doubles category. In November 2021, she accused the former vice premier of China and high-ranking Communist Party leader Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault in a social media post that was deleted within minutes. Shuai's safety became a worldwide concern as she disappeared from the public eye.

At the time, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon remarked that no tournament will be played in China until a tour member meets Shuai and a proper investigation is conducted.

“While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free, safe, and not subject to censorship, coercion, and intimidation,” Simon said. “We cannot walk away from issues related to sexual assault. If we do that, we are telling the world that is okay and it’s not important. That is what this is about.”

Speaking to The Associated Press on Thursday, Simon stated that there was no point in prolonging the boycott since the WTA knew its conditions would not be fulfilled.

“The stance that we took at the time was appropriate. And we stand by that. But 16 months into this, we’re convinced that our requests will not be met. And to continue with the same strategy doesn’t make sense. So we needed to look at a different approach,” he said.

"With this, our members believe it’s time to resume the mission in China, where we believe we can continue to make a positive difference, as we have for the last 20 years, while at the same time, making sure that Peng Shuai is not forgotten. By returning, hopefully more progress can be made," Simon added.

Steve Simon claims Peng Shuai's close ones say that she is safe

Peng Shuai at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Ever since Peng Shuai's disappearance, “Where is Peng Shuai?” has become a movement with people worrying about her well-being. In an interview with the newspaper Lianhe Zaobao in December 2021, she denied accusing Zhang Gaoli of sexual abuse.

“First, I want to stress a very important point — I never said or wrote that anyone sexually assaulted me," Shuai said.

The former player was last publicly seen during the Beijing Olympics in February 2022. On Thursday, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon remarked that people close to Shuai had confirmed that she was living safely with her family.

"WTA has received assurances from people who are close to her, that we’ve been in contact with, that she is safe and living with her family in Beijing," Simon said.

A schedule for the tournaments to be held in China this year is expected soon. Year-end Championships (WTA Finals) will also return to the country and will be played in Shenzhen.

