"Have to say that I was wrong, I should not call him on the net" - Rafael Nadal after 3r win over Lorenzo Sonego at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal's third-round win over Lorenzo Sonego at Wimbledon on Saturday was mired in controversy late into the third set. With the score at 4-4, Nadal went up to the net and called Sonego towards him, complaining to the Italian about the latter's delayed grunts after striking the ball.

The Italian has a habit of continuing to grunt well after striking a return. His grunts sometimes continue when the ball has reached the other side of the court.

However, speaking to the media after his 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win, Nadal admitted that the manner in which he dealt with the situation was wrong.

"First of all I have to say that I was wrong," said the Spaniard. "I should not call him on the net. So, apologies for that - my mistake in that. No problem in recognise that."

The two-time Wimbledon champion revealed that he discussed the matter with Sonego in the locker room after the match. Rafael Nadal steered clear of getting into the minutes of his discussion with the Italian but mentioned that he apologized to his opponent.

"After that, there are all other stuff during the match that I don't want to comment because it's something that I spoke with him in the locker room and it stays there," added the Spaniard. "Only thing I can say is that I told him personally that I apologise for that. My intention was never to bother him at all, just to tell one thing that was bothering me in that moment but that's it."

Nadal: "Sorry, not spicy at all. ... I feel very sorry now if I bothered him. I just wanted to tell him something. I did it in a nice way but I feel really bad now if I bothered him. I'm going to talk to him right now."

"My best match without a doubt" - Rafael Nadal rates his performance against Lorenzo Sonego

Rafael Nadal believes his win over Lorenzo Sonego on Saturday was his best performance at this year's Championships. The Mallorcan scored wins over Ricardas Berankis and Francisco Cerundolo in the previous rounds but dropped a set against each of them, looking patchy in several moments.

Well, yeah happy match, my best match without a doubt," said Nadal. "Big improvement today, so very happy for that. I made I think a lot of things better than the previous days, the determination, the way that I manage to play more aggressive going into the net. Happy, good victory against a great player."

The 22-time Major champion will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the fourth round on Monday. He reckons the Dutchman will offer a tougher fight than he did during their last fixture at Roland Garros this year.

"Well he is a player that has been improving - unbelievable the last year," said the Mallorcan. "Was a good challenge in the French and I think here will be more no."

