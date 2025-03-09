"Have someone like Monica Seles or Venus Williams there" - Fans slam WTA's International Women's Day poster ft. Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff

Tennis fans recently criticized the WTA's International Women's Day poster, which featured players such as Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff and excluded players like Monica Seles and Venus Williams among others. In addition to Swiatek and Gauff, the poster also included players like Madison Keys, Aryna Sabalenka, and Billie Jean King and others.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th, and the WTA took to social media to share a post celebrating several women players. However, the exclusion of players like Monica Seles and Venus Williams, who are widely considered some of the greatest tennis players of all time, did not sit well with fans.

"Happy International Women's Day! 💚 Here’s to the women who inspire, lead, and change the world every day ! #InternationalWomensDay," the WTA posted X (formerly known as Twitter).

The fans took to social media to express their disapproval and also shared their thoughts on the same.

One fan suggested that the WTA should have removed Iga Swiatek, who had tested positive for the prohibited substance trimetazidine (TMZ) and received a one-month suspension, from the list and instead, they should have included former World No.1s Monica Seles and Venus Williams, who have won nine and seven singles Grand Slam titles, respectively.

"Dopers don't inspire or lead, take the doper out and have someone like Seles or Venus there," a fan posted.

Another fan criticized the WTA for placing Coco Gauff, who has only won one Grand Slam title (the 2023 US Open), at the top of the poster and placing Iga Swiatek, who has five Grand Slam titles, at the bottom.

"Where is Monica Seles you idiots?" a fan wrote.

"Fire your SM admin, where are 1. The bottom part of the poster 2. Monica Seles," a fan posted.

"Yes, especially Coco with one grand slam tournament while you put a five-time grand slam champion who won 22 tournaments at the very bottom," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Where is Venus Williams?" a fan posted.

"Their official wta photographer is so mid with terrible quality photos and now their designer too. My condolences 💐," a fan wrote.

"This one is missing! Monika Seles 🐐 🇷🇸 Maybe you could at least remember her on this day #InternationalWomensDay," a fan posted.

Iga Swiatek & Coco Gauff are currently competing at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells

Coco Gauff & Iga Swiatek at the 2025 United Cup [Image Source: Getty Images]

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are currently competing at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, whose matches are being held on the outdoor hard courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Swiatek is the defending champion and she is seeded second at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in California. She kicked off her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye, facing Caroline Garcia in the opening round and securing a dominant 6-2, 6-0 victory.

In the third round, Iga Swiatek will take on Dayana Yastremska, with the winner advancing to face either Katerina Siniakova or 15th seed Karolina Muchova in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff is seeded third at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open and she also began her campaign in the second round after a first-round bye. She battled past Moyuka Uchijima 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4) in her opening round to advance to the third round, where she will face 29th seed Maria Sakkari.

The winner of the third-round clash between Gauff and Sakkari will progress to face either 13th seed Diana Shnaider or wild card Belinda Bencic in the fourth round.

