"Have been wanting" - Coco Gauff up for Iga Swiatek test year after French Open heartbreak

Coco Gauff came through a tight two-set win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova up set up a French Open showdown against Iga Swiatek in a repeat of last year's summit clash.

Twelve months after suffering a 6-1, 6-3 drubbing at the hands of Swiatek, Gauff is ready to take on the challenge of playing the World No. 1 at the French Open, where she is a two-time winner.

Speaking of the prospect during her post-match press conference, Gauff said she had been waiting to play Swiatek again at the French Open. The youngster said she was of the firm belief that one has to beat the best to be the best.

"I mean, honestly, since last year I have been wanting to play Iga Swiatek especially at this tournament," Coco Gauff said. "I figured that it was going to happen, because I figured I was going to do well and she was going to do well. Didn't know what side of the draw we were going to be on obviously."

"But I'm the type of mentality if you want to be the best you have to beat the best," she continued. "I think also if you want to improve, you have to play the best."

Gauff went on to say that she had reached a point in her career where she was striving to improve her game and reach the next level.

"I feel like the way my career has gone so far, if I see a level, and if I'm not quite there at that level," Coco Gauff said. "I know I have to improve and I feel like you don't really know what you have to improve on until you see that level."

"Yeah, I think it would be almost cowardly to say that I want to not face the noise and not face the challenge," she continued. "But I think that I'm up for it. I have improved a lot since last year, and she has too."

Coco Gauff eyeing first win over Iga Swiatek at French Open

Coco Gauff will play Iga Swiatek in the 2023 French Open quarterfinals.

Coco Gauff has found herself up against Iga Swiatek on six occasions. That said, she is yet to post a win over the World No. 1.

Such has been Swiatek's dominance in the duo's on-court rivalry that the Pole has not even dropped a single set to Gauff in their six meetings. She posted a comprehensive 6-4, 6-2 win over the American in their latest meeting at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Iga Swiatek, who is looking to defend the French Open title that she lifted for the second time in 12 months, has had a strong run in Paris this year. She has dropped only nine games in four matches and will look to carry the momentum into Wednesday's clash.

