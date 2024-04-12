Tennis fans recently reacted to the resurfaced video featuring Coco Gauff watching Venus Williams at the 2012 US Open.

Williams faced off against compatriot and wild card Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the first round of the 2012 New York Slam and defeated her with a score of 6-3, 6-1. She then advanced to the second round, where she was defeated by Angelique Kerber in a close match that ended 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.

Recently, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) released extended highlights from the match, where a young Coco Gauff can be seen in the video, observing Venus Williams.

Fans were delighted to discover this charming moment, taking to social media to talk about this. One fan expressed their happiness, stating that they were unable to stop thinking about the heartwarming scene.

"I haven’t been able to stop thinking about this all day. I’m so happy this moment was discovered," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan described the video as "cute," while another fan stated that the video was "everything."

"STOP this is so cute," the fan posted.

"This is everything," a fan posted.

Some fans emphasized that Coco Gauff watching Venus Williams and then going onto play professional tennis like her is why representation matters.

"The very definition of “representation matters.” See it, Be it," a fan wrote.

"Representation matters," the fan posted.

Another fan recalled Gauff and Williams' encounters on the court since that moment. Gauff first faced Williams in the first round of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships where she caused an upset when she defeated the former World No. 1 6-4, 6-4.

The 20-year old then defeated Venus Williams 7-6, 6-3 in the first round at the 2020 Australian Open. The fan also mentioned that they went from being opponents on the court to being partners in the doubles event at the 2021 French Open.

"I love them. They went from being opponents to partners," a fan posted.

Some fans reminisced about Gauff's breakthrough in the WTA scene by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon 2019 after watching her play at the 2012 US Open.

"She beat Venus at Wimbledon seven years later," the fan posted.

"And then she burst on ghe scene by beating Venus at Wimbledon, oh imma cry," a fan posted.

Coco Gauff on seeing herself behind Venus Williams at US Open 2012 match: "7 years later I played her and 11 years later won the thing"

Coco Gauff and Venus Williams at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Coco Gauff was ecstatic to discover the photo of her younger self standing behind Venus Williams at the 2012 US Open. She took to social media to share the nostalgic moment, reflecting on how it had inspired her journey in tennis.

Gauff mentioned that seven years later since that moment, she faced off against Williams at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships and fast forward to 2023, and she had won the US Open title after defeating Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

The World No 3 also expressed gratitude to the person who found the photos that sparked her memories.

"7 years later I played her and then 11 years later I won the thing. Life is crazy, whoever found this picture wow thank you," Gauff captioned her Instagram story.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

Gauff last played a match at the Miami Open, where she endured a fourth-round exit at the hands of 23rd seed Caroline Garcia. She is set to start her clay-court season at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

