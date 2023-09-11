US Open 2023 Winners: Complete list of men's and women's singles and doubles champions, and others

US Open 2023 came to an end on Sunday, September 10, with the champions of all 19 disciplines being decided.

Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz were the defending champions in the singles events but neither were able to go all the way this year. While Swiatek lost in the fourth round, Alcaraz was eliminated in the semifinals. Both players were the World No. 1 entering the tournament and neither will be at the top of the rankings come Monday.

There were some very good performances from American tennis players as three seniors were in the winner's circle. On that note, let's take a look at each and every champion from the US Open 2023:

US Open 2023 Men's singles champion: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic won his fourth title at the US Open and 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final. Barring his third-round fixture against Laslo Djere where he had to come back from two sets down, the Serb had a pretty straightforward campaign at the tournament.

Djokovic's triumph means that he has won three out of four Major this season, doing so for the fourth year in his career. He is the first player to attain this feat. The Serb is also the oldest player to win the US Open in the Open Era, surpassing Ken Rosewall.

US Open 2023 Women's singles champion: Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff capped off her sensational American summer by winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open by beating Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final. The 19-year-old became only the third American teenager to win the New York Major, the others being Tracy Austin (1979 and 1981) and Serena Williams (1999).

US Open 2023 Men's doubles champions: Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury with the men's doubles trophy

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury successfully defended their title in the men's doubles title at the US Open by beating Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

They became the first pair to win three successive titles at the New York Major in the Open Era. Ram and Salisbury beat three seeded duos en route to their victory in Flushing Meadows this year.

US Open 2023 Women's doubles champions: Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routcliffe

16th seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe won the women's doubles title at the US Open by defeating 12th seeds Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund 7-6(9), 6-3 in the final.

Dabrowski and Routliffe reached the semifinals after winning each of their prior encounters in three sets. However, they did not drop a set in their final couple of matches.

With the win, Dabrowski became the first Canadian player to win a women's doubles title at a Grand Slam while Routliffe became the first New Zealander to win any title at the US Open.

US Open 2023 Mixed doubles champions: Harri Heliovaara and Anna Dalinina

The Finnish-Kazakh pair of Harri Heliovaara and Anna Dalinina won the mixed doubles title at the US Open, beating top seeds Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek 6-3, 6-4 in the final. They dropped just one set throughout the tournament.

Heliovaara became the first Finn to win the mixed doubles title in New York while Dalinina became the first Kazakh to clinch a mixed doubles title at any Grand Slam.

Other champions at US Open 2023

Wheelchair Men's singles: Alfie Hewett

Wheelchair Women's singles: Diede de Groot

Wheelchair quad singles: Sam Schroder

Wheelchair men's doubles: Stephane Houdet and Takashi Sanada

Wheelchair women's doubles: Yui Kamiji and Tgothatso Montjane

Wheelchair quad doubles: Sam Schroder and Niels Vink

Boys' singles: Joao Fonseca

Girls' singles: Katherine Hui

Boys' doubles: Max Dahlin and Oliver Ojakaar

Girls' doubles: Mara Gae and Anastasiia Gureva

Wheelchair boys' singles: Dahnon Ward

Wheelchair girls' singles: Ksenia Chasteau

Wheelchair boys' singles: Dahnon Ward and Joshua Johns

Wheelchair girls' singles: Ksenia Chasteau and Maylee Phelps

